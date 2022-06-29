NSP makes arrest for child enticement in Grand Island

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police officers are looking for the person responsible for poisoning two dogs in the area of 600 West B Street. Animal Control first responded to a report of dogs being poisoned on May 19. The family’s 5-year-old German Shepherd, Vici, had already died and their 3-year-old Lab, Lyla, was being treated at the Nebraska Animal Medical Center.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO