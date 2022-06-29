ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NSP makes arrest for child enticement in Grand Island

 3 days ago
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Roca man following an investigation into...

Panhandle Post

Doniphan woman sentenced to prison on meth charges

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Tess Kleinknecht, 31, of Doniphan, Nebraska, was sentenced today to 77 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard. Following her release from prison, Kleinknecht will serve four years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
DONIPHAN, NE
KSNB Local4

Meth convictions land four central Nebraskans in federal prison

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraskans, including two men from Grand Island, are headed to federal prison for meth-related drug convictions. In a press release the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported details on these cases:. Derek Hartford, 33, Grand Island, sentenced to 10 years for meth possession and marijuana...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Doniphan woman to federal prison for meth crime

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Doniphan woman is headed to federal prison for a meth possession conviction. The U.S. Attorney announced Friday that Tess Kleinknecht, 31, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute. A federal judge Friday sentenced Kleinknecht to six years and five months in federal prison, after which she will be on probation for four years.
DONIPHAN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Identity of man killed by tree branch released

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police Department identified the man who died in a structure collapse Thursday. The Lincoln Fire and Rescue said that 59-year-old Kevin Clements was pronounced dead at the scene in a structure collapse that happened around 1:10 p.m. June 30. LFR said that, along with LPD, they...
LINCOLN, NE
#Nsp#Violent Crime#The Nebraska State Patrol
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man allegedly kicked in neighbor's apartment door

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officers in Lincoln were called to a weapons violation on Thursday at an apartment building on Knox Street. The Lincoln Police Department said that around 3:00 p.m. on June 30, they were called to an apartment building in the 1800 block of Knox Street for a report of a weapons violation.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Lincoln man gets prison time for shooting girlfriend on Halloween in 2019

When Ryan Long arrived at the Lancaster County Courthouse from the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution for his latest sentencing hearing Thursday morning, the 32-year-old Lincoln man was already serving a 27-year sentence for a fatal shooting. Now, Long will tack close to another decade onto his stint in Tecumseh after...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

15 lbs of meth seized in I-80 traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Seward County deputy’s K-9 helped sniff out more than 15 pounds of meth hidden in a vehicle. On Sunday, a deputy with the Seward County HSI CITF-W Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevy Cruze on I-80 near MM 341. The...
1011now.com

Lincoln Police need help identifying man who poisoned dogs, killing one

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police officers are looking for the person responsible for poisoning two dogs in the area of 600 West B Street. Animal Control first responded to a report of dogs being poisoned on May 19. The family’s 5-year-old German Shepherd, Vici, had already died and their 3-year-old Lab, Lyla, was being treated at the Nebraska Animal Medical Center.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney man headed to trial court in teenage rape case

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man accused of raping two 15-year-old victims is headed to trial court. Hunter Pokorney, 19, is charged with two counts of First Degree Sexual Assault after the victims accused him of rape. He is also charged with felony Enticement by Electronic Device. Pokorney waived...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Man wanted for questioning in vehicle thefts in north Kearney

KEARNEY - The public's help is needed to find the suspect wanted in a string of vehicle thefts in north Kearney. During the overnight hours Monday, a male suspect broke into 13 vehicles in the Glenwood Estates subdivision. The suspect rummaged through the vehicles, taking property from seven. Residents also...
KEARNEY, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol arrests 22-year-old man for child enticement

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — State troopers arrested a 22-year-old man following an investigation into child enticement, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Investigators arrested Hector Tercero, from Roca, who is alleged to have used social media to arrange a meeting for a sexual encounter with what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, according to law enforcement.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WOWT

Nebraska man arrested for allegedly trying to meet with 14-year-old girl

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after law enforcement says he tried to meet with a 14-year-old girl for a sexual encounter. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, 22-year-old Hector Tercero of Roca was arrested Monday. NSP says he used social media to talk with and arrange to meet what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.
klin.com

Lincoln Man Booked For Terroristic Threats

A 20 year old man is facing terroristic threat charges after an investigation that started last May. Lincoln Police say Dominic Booker, a former student at Lincoln Public Schools, had contacted them asking for information about a former administrator. Police say another message sent on June 27th that seemed more threatening.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska deputy cruiser rear-ended during traffic stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A deputy is safe after being rear-ended during a traffic stop Wednesday. Douglas County Sheriff Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson says the deputy was on the side of the road on I-80 just east of the 84th Street exit. The deputy and his K-9 officer were sitting...
klin.com

Vehicle Hits Art Shop/Dental Office Downtown

There is about $1,500 dollars damage to a building near 9th and O Street after it was hit by a vehicle around 11:30 Wednesday morning. Lincoln Police a man struck the building after suffering a medical episode. He first hit an unsecured park bench and then the building’s gas meter. That caused a large police and rescue presence at the building following the crash.
LINCOLN, NE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

