One of the key ingredients in the Dodgers recent run of organizational success has been positional versatility. One could argue that Kiké Hernández was the first LA swiss army knife of the Andrew Friedman era. Kiké, and later Chris Taylor and Max Muncy, provided the Dodgers with lineup flexibility that allowed manager Dave Roberts to deploy the best lineup for any matchup.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO