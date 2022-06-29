Power Home Remodeling in Chester Offers Staff Travel Assist for Legal Abortions

Image via Power Home Remodeling.

Power Home Remodeling in Chester last month began a policy of paying for employee travel for legal abortions, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The policy began “in response to the changing laws around reproductive rights,” spokeswoman Andrea Recine stated in an email.

Power Home Remodeling has over 2,700 employees, including 700 in the Philadelphia area.

The company will pay up to $5,000 per insured employee and a dependent, over the employee’s lifetime “for travel and lodging not associated with gaining medical care not available within 100 miles of an employee’s residence.”

Power chief executive Hollie Delaney told employees about the policy in a company-wide virtual meeting in May.

It was “an easy decision to make,” Delaney told workers. “It’s about the responsibility we have as business leaders to create a safe environment for their employees, support their needs, and safeguard their rights.”

She said she was making the statement “as a business leader” who is also “a woman, a mother and a human being.”

It will also cover organ transplants, cancer treatment, rehabilitation and other injuries, and apply to airfare, mileage or fuel costs, hotel and toll road fees and other costs.