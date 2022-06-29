ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

Power Home Remodeling in Chester Offers Staff Travel Assist for Legal Abortions

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZWJ9_0gPWucu800
Image via Power Home Remodeling.

Power Home Remodeling in Chester last month began a policy of paying for employee travel for legal abortions, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The policy began “in response to the changing laws around reproductive rights,” spokeswoman Andrea Recine stated in an email.

Power Home Remodeling has over 2,700 employees, including 700 in the Philadelphia area.

The company will pay up to $5,000 per insured employee and a dependent, over the employee’s lifetime “for travel and lodging not associated with gaining medical care not available within 100 miles of an employee’s residence.”

Power chief executive Hollie Delaney told employees about the policy in a company-wide virtual meeting in May.

It was “an easy decision to make,” Delaney told workers. “It’s about the responsibility we have as business leaders to create a safe environment for their employees, support their needs, and safeguard their rights.”

 She said she was making the statement “as a business leader” who is also “a woman, a mother and a human being.”

It will also cover organ transplants, cancer treatment, rehabilitation and other injuries, and apply to airfare, mileage or fuel costs, hotel and toll road fees and other costs.

Read more at The Philadelphia Inquirer about this Power Home Remodeling policy.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Three Railroad Workers to Pay Over $75,000 to Resolve Allegations of False Unemployment Benefits Claims

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that three area railroad workers have agreed to pay over $75,000, collectively, to resolve claims of unemployment benefits fraud under the False Claims Act. In three civil actions filed this week, the government alleges that Shohana Culberson, of Philadelphia, PA; Keith Abele, of Levittown, PA; and James T. Billups, of Newark, DE; applied for and received unemployment benefits from the United States Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) when they were, in fact, gainfully employed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

I-95 Single, Double Lane Closures at Night Next Week in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Single and double lane closures are scheduled at night next week on Interstate 95 in Delaware County between the U.S. 322/Commodore Barry Bridge (Exit 4) and Route 420 (Exit 9A/9B) interchanges for various construction activities under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Center City businesses are rebounding from pandemic, report finds

Center City is back in business — or close to it. Businesses in the district are recovering from the pandemic, according to the newly released Center City District/Central Philadelphia Development Corporation Center City Retail Update. More than three-quarters of Center City businesses have reopened, compared with just over half...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Chester, PA
Chester, PA
Business
Chester, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 330 West 10th Avenue | Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 330 West 10th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this meticulously maintained and well-updated Conshohocken Twin on one of the most desirable blocks in Conshohocken! The home was just freshly painted throughout. A nice sunroom greets you as you enter and gives way to the living area. The open floor plan flows right into the formal dining area. The kitchen has been nicely updated and features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The upstairs features new carpeting, a spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space, 2 other bedrooms, and an updated full hallway bathroom. The backyard is perfect for grilling out or just relaxing in the evening! The rear of the home also features alley access to off-street parking! The home is within walking distance of Sutcliffe Park. Close to all of the restaurants, shopping, and nightlife that Conshohocken has to offer. Easy access to 276, 476, and 76.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Transplants#Power Home Remodeling#The Philadelphia Inquirer
DELCO.Today

Bucks County Offers Plenty of Proximity to Shedding Modern-Day Stress — And Dress

Bucks County provides relatively easy access to getaways that involve relatively little packing, including one New Jersey beach. Bucks County vacationers who want to truly escape modern life are well-positioned. After navigating a relatively short commute from the area (less than 90 minutes) a unique getaway awaits. All it takes is a tankful of gas, some sunscreen, and perhaps a dose of bravery to give a clothing-optional destination a try.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
WDTV

Man pleads guilty to multi-state drug trafficking enterprise

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to his role in a multi-state organized drug trafficking enterprise that included West Virginia, officials said. Anthony Peterson, 36, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to one count of “RICO Conspiracy,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Peterson, also known as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wilmingtonde.gov

Electric Fan Giveaway Announced to Help Residents Fight the Heat

Fans will be distributed Mondays through Fridays at the City/County Building. Some relief from the summer heat is being offered to Wilmington’s seniors beginning tomorrow, Thursday, June 30, when the City starts distributing FREE electric fans to eligible residents. Mayor Mike Purzycki and Constituent Services Director Jennifer Prado announced today that FREE fans will be given away Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services, on the 3rd floor of the Redding Government Building at 800 North French Street.
WILMINGTON, DE
billypenn.com

With $450k consulting contract, Philadelphia’s new school superintendent crushes hopes for change | Opinion

Lisa Haver is a retired Philadelphia teacher and co-founder of the Alliance for Philadelphia Public Schools, @APPSphilly. After years of pain and frustration that included the closing of neighborhood schools, privatization driven by standardized tests, crumbling infrastructure, and more than one debacle, the people of Philadelphia were psyched for new leadership in the school district.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy