Here’s why your July Fourth cookout will likely be more expensive than last year

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – It’s no secret that inflation has been pushing the price of nearly everything up. Unfortunately, those prices likely won’t be cooling off for your July Fourth cookout.

In a recent report, the American Farm Bureau Federation found the average July Fourth cookout (serving 10 people) will cost $69.68, up 17% – or about $10 – compared to last summer . The usual culprits – supply chain disruptions, inflation, and war in Ukraine – are to blame, according to AFBF.

“Despite higher food prices, the supply chain disruptions and inflation have made farm supplies more expensive; like consumers, farmers are price-takers not price-makers,” AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan said in a Monday news release . “Bottom line, in many cases the higher prices farmers are being paid aren’t covering the increase in their farm expenses. The cost of fuel is up and fertilizer prices have tripled.”

While reviewing the prices of 12 common cookout dishes, AFBF found the cost of ground beef has risen the most since last year. A 2-pound pack of ground beef now costs just over $11, up 36% from $8.20 in 2021.

Other popular cookout meats like chicken breasts and pork chops, and staples like potato salad, hamburger buns, and cookies, have also increased in price since the summer of 2021.

Not every item is on the rise, though. According to AFBF, the prices for strawberries, sliced cheese, and potato chips have dropped year-over-year. That’s especially true for the berries – two pints of strawberries cost $4.44 this summer, down from $5.30.

Here’s a look at the year-over-year price differences for each item reviewed by AFBF:

Item 2022 2021
Ground beef (2-pounds) $11.12 $8.20
Boneless, skinless chicken breasts (2-pounds) $8.99 $6.74
Pork & beans (32 ounces) $2.53 $1.90
Center cut pork chops (3 pounds) $15.26 $11.63
Fresh-squeezed lemonade (2.5 quarts) $4.43 $3.65
Homemade potato salad (2.5 pounds) $3.27 $2.75
Hamburger buns (8-pack) $1.93 $1.66
Vanilla ice cream (half-gallon) $5.16 $4.69
Chocolate chip cookies (13-ounce bag) $4.31 $4.02
Strawberries (2 pints) $4.44 $5.30
Sliced cheese (1 pound) $3.53 $4.05
Potato chips (16 ounces) $4.71 $4.93
The average price of 12 common July Fourth cookout items in 2021 and 2022, courtesy the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The AFBF compiled data with the help of 176 volunteer shoppers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Grocery store shelves aren’t the only places with high prices. The national average for a regular gallon of gas is almost $5, nearly $2 higher than it was around the same time last year, AAA reports . Gas prices have been falling for the past two weeks, according to AAA , but it’s unclear just how low the prices will go.

AAA predicts roughly 42 million Americans to hit the roads for July Fourth, up from 41.8 million last year .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Related
UPD make arrest in Citizens Bank attempted robbery

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that an arrest has been made in an attempted robbery that occurred at the Citizen Bank on N. Genesee Street in Utica on June 29th. According to police, around 4:10 pm on Wednesday, 31-year-old Danielle Hendricks of Utica allegedly entered the Citizens Bank and handed […]
UTICA, NY
Rome PD charge man with multiple counts of rape

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County has reported that a Rome man has been given multiple rape charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 17 for several months. After a three-month multi-agency investigation that started back in March, 44-year-old Michael E. Fox […]
Horse and buggy pulled over, DUI and underage drinking charges filed

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A traffic stop of a horse and buggy resulted in DUI and underage drinking charges. At about 7:06 p.m. on June 17, the Pennsylvania State Police noticed “multiple Amish juveniles” riding unsafely in a horse and buggy, a PSP news release said. The trooper stopped the buggy. The juveniles allegedly had been consuming […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Seven officers won’t be recertified on Friday

Out of more than 8,500 law enforcement officers who must meet the state's new policing standards by Friday, at least seven will not be approved for recertification by the new Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission and could be barred from the profession in Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
