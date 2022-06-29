ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

Motorcyclist killed in Wayne County crash

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on County Road 22 in Wayne Township .

Missing Huron woman hasn’t been seen in 3 weeks

According to troopers, the driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and traveled left of center. The motorcycle went off the side of the road, struck a ditch and flipped, ejecting the driver and the passenger. Neither was wearing a helmet, troopers say.

The driver, Joshua Perrera, 32, of Rittman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital via Metro Life Flight.

OSHP does not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

WHIZ

Fatal Motorcycle Accident Kills Frazeysburg Man

A motorcycle accident has claimed the life of a Frazeysburg man. The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol said the crash took place Thursday around 8:30 PM on Canal Road near the intersection of Spencer Road in Jackson Township in Muskingum County. Sergeant Jeff Jirles said 28-year-old Forrest Lee...
FRAZEYSBURG, OH
cleveland19.com

68-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Stark County

ONSABURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 68-year-old man died Thursday evening after a head-on collision in Stark County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Thomas K. Miller, of Minerva. In a news release, the highway patrol said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on U.S....
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Fatal Accidents an Hour Apart in Stark County

A three vehicle accident on Route 30 in Osnaburg Township last night has taken the life of 68-year old Thomas Miller of Minerva. His pick up truck struck a car head on. The car went left of center attempting to pass traffic in a no passing zone and hit the pick up truck. That driver – 25-year old Kenneth Wolfe of Massillon was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in his car, 22-year old Bella Baroni of Magoadore, also suffered serious injuries. The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Galion Inquirer

Sheriff’s office responds to rollover accident

BUCYRUS — On Friday, June 24 at 4:19 p.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called in regards to a one vehicle roll over injury crash with entrapment on Lincoln Highway just East of Oak Drove. Members of the Whetstone Volunteer Fire Department and Life First Ambulance Service...
BUCYRUS, OH
13abc.com

Massive fire engulfs multiple buildings in Upper Sandusky

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A massive fire broke out in Upper Sandusky Thursday, engulfing multiple buildings. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire at Shotzy’s Bar & Grill in downtown Upper Sandusky Thursday afternoon. The initial call came in just before 2:00 p.m. Fire officials tell 13abc it...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
wtuz.com

Two Injured in Coshocton County Crash

Nick McWilliams reporting – Two suffered injuries in a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday evening. The Coshocton County Fire Department was toned out late Tuesday at 9:10 a m. The crash occurred at the intersection of Chestnut and North Third Street, involving two local residents. Authorities say that 18-year-old Dalton...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Morral Couple Killed in Wyandot County Motorcycle Accident

A motorcycle accident at around 11:40 this past Saturday night in Wyandot County claimed the life of a Morral couple. According to a release from the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 61 year old Robert Schrake Jr. was operating the motorcycle south on US 23 and struck a deer that entered the road.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Truck flips on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A semi-truck flipped on I-90 Eastbound near W. 117th Street Thursday afternoon. The accident happened around 1 p.m. and police re-opened all lanes around 3:30 p.m. There are no other vehicles involved in the crash and the condition of the driver has not been released. Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

