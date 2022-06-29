James Ray Bowman, 52, dies

George D. McHone, 83, of Millstone, died June 19 at his residence. A son of the late Claude and Mamie Cowan McHone, he was the widower of Patricia Ann McHone. Surviving are four sons, Jeffery “Jaybo” Miles and wife Cookie of Isom; Greg McHone and wife Lindy of Virginia; Donnie McHone and wife Robin of Millstone; and Eric McHone of Millstone; a daughter, Christy McHone and John Ballou of Millstone; nine grandchildren, Jeremy Miles, Aaron Miles, Tyler McHone, Cody McHone, Matthew Mc- Miller, Donovan McHone, Hayley McHone King, Madison McHone, and Deric McHone; and eight great-grandchildren.

MILLSTONE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO