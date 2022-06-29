ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eolia, KY

James Ray Bowman, 52, dies

By bengish@bellsouth.net
themountaineagle.com
 3 days ago

Graveside services for James Ray Bowman, 52, of Eolia, were held June 26 at the family cemetery at Eolia....

www.themountaineagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themountaineagle.com

Rites held for Jimmy Lee Bowman

Jimmy Lee Bowman, 63, of Eolia, died June 23 at Eolia. A son of the late Kenneth and Cosby B. Hubbard Bowman, he loved to hunt, fish and raise a garden. Surviving are his wife, Delana Kay Niece Bowman; a stepson, William Mathew Sturgill; a stepdaughter, April Cropper; a brother, Kenneth Earl Bowman; and four grandchildren.
EOLIA, KY
themountaineagle.com

Services set July 7 for James D. Haney

Funeral services for James D. Haney, 70, of Whitesburg, will held at Jacobson Park Pavilion 1 by the boat dock at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 7. A son of the late Paul and Jeanette Laundry Haney, he died May 11 at Whitesburg Appalachian Regional Healthcare Center. Surviving are two daughters,...
WHITESBURG, KY
themountaineagle.com

George McHone dies at 83

George D. McHone, 83, of Millstone, died June 19 at his residence. A son of the late Claude and Mamie Cowan McHone, he was the widower of Patricia Ann McHone. Surviving are four sons, Jeffery “Jaybo” Miles and wife Cookie of Isom; Greg McHone and wife Lindy of Virginia; Donnie McHone and wife Robin of Millstone; and Eric McHone of Millstone; a daughter, Christy McHone and John Ballou of Millstone; nine grandchildren, Jeremy Miles, Aaron Miles, Tyler McHone, Cody McHone, Matthew Mc- Miller, Donovan McHone, Hayley McHone King, Madison McHone, and Deric McHone; and eight great-grandchildren.
MILLSTONE, KY
themountaineagle.com

Kevin ‘Coal Train’ Ison dies at 53

Funeral services for Kevin D. “Coal Train” Ison, 53, of Kingscreek, were held June 27 at Kingscreek Community Church. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery at Whitesburg. A son of the late Richard and Shirley Day Ison, he died June 24, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
WHITESBURG, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eolia, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
themountaineagle.com

Funeral services held for Nancy Ann Ratliff

Nancy Ann Ratliff, 84, died June 17 at her residence at Colson. A daughter of the late Clifford and Helen Weiderman Haager, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Profitt; a brother, Ronald Haager; a sister, Carol Dunn; and a great-grandson, Grayson Michael Poole. Surviving are her...
WHITESBURG, KY
themountaineagle.com

Services are planned for James Henry Hall

James Henry Hall, 81, died June 23. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Ruth Hall. After graduating from Whitesburg High School and attending Cumberland College, Mr. Hall and his wife left Letcher County to pursue greater opportunities in Indiana. After returning to the home he always...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
themountaineagle.com

Ken Eldridge succumbs at 71

Ken Eldridge, 71, of Hallie, died June 20 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard. A son of the late Lillie and Edna Couch Eldridge, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Randy Eldridge. Surviving are his wife, Maxine Hall Eldridge; two sons, Kevin Lane...
HALLIE, KY
themountaineagle.com

Funeral services are held for Allan Ames Brimmer

Allan Ames Brimmer, 49, died June 16 at his residence at Premium. Born in Whitesburg, he was a son of the late Richard and Wandalene Caudill Brimmer. Surviving are a son, Allan Brimmer II of Premium; a daughter, Wanda Brimmer Hunt of Premium; a stepdaughter, Oneida Wright Spradlin; a brother, Richard Brimmer of Middlesboro; two sisters, Dixie Phillips of Texas and Helen Brimmer; and six grandchildren, Gage Brimmer, Taegen Brimmer, Claire Brimmer, Allana Brimmer, Elizabeth Dye, and Hunter Spradlin.
PREMIUM, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Bowman
themountaineagle.com

Rites planned for Helen Watts

Helen Watts, 86, of Linefork, died June 21 at the Blue Ash Hospice Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. A daughter of the late Silas and Pearlie Shepherd Perry, she was the widow of William Jack Watts. Surviving are a son, Allen Watts of Loveland, Ohio; two brothers, Richmond Perry of Jackson...
LINEFORK, KY
themountaineagle.com

PUBLIC NOTICES

The 21 day of December, 2022. that Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation, has filed an. and to prevent excessive erosion in the future The property is. Any comments or objections can be submitted via email to: DOWFloodplain@ ky. gov. Kentucky Division of. Water, Floodplain Management Section, 300. Sower Blvd., Frankfort,. KY...
WHITESBURG, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy