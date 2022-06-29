ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Sea Corals Found To Be a Source of an Elusive “Anti-Cancer” Compound

By University of Utah
scitechdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers find that sea corals are a source of a sought-after “anti-cancer” compound. The ocean floor is riddled with mysteries, but scientists have just discovered one of its best-kept secrets. For the last 25 years, researchers have been looking for the source of a natural chemical that has shown promise in...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

Researchers Find Human Urine Could Be a Fantastic Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

According to researchers, using human urine or peecycling could be a liquid gold alternative to chemical fertilizers while also helping cut down waste. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chemical fertilizer shortages are persisting, and experts are now saying that peecycling, or the process of recycling human urine, could increase the yield of nutrient-rich crops.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

419-Million-Year-Old Chinese Fossil Shows Human Middle Ear Evolved From Fish Gills

The human middle ear—which houses three tiny, vibrating bones—is key to transporting sound vibrations into the inner ear, where they become nerve impulses that allow us to hear. Embryonic and fossil evidence proves that the human middle ear evolved from the spiracle of fishes. However, the origin of...
scitechdaily.com

Giant Bacteria – 5,000 Times Bigger Than Normal – Discovered in Guadeloupe Mangroves

Though newly discovered bacteria are visible to the naked eye, microscopy reveals unexpected complexity. At first glance, the slightly murky waters in the tube look like a scoop of stormwater, replete with leaves, debris, and even lighter threads in the mix. But in the Petri dish, the thin vermicelli-like threads floating delicately above the leaf debris are revealed to actually be single bacterial cells, visible to the naked eye.
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
LiveScience

Does the human body replace itself every 7 years?

There are trillions of cells in your body, but the cells that you have today are not all the exact same cells that you had yesterday. Over time, cells age and become damaged, so your body's cells are constantly replicating, creating their own replacements. This constant cellular activity has sparked...
CBS News

Girl loses her leg in shark attack at Florida beach: "It's a tragedy"

A girl suffered serious injuries Thursday when she was attacked by a shark at a beach in Florida, authorities said, continuing a frightening trend in the state that accounts for nearly 40% of unprovoked shark bites worldwide. Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett told CBS affiliate WCTV that the girl had surgery and lost her leg, but is expected to survive.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmidt
Nature.com

Cancer cells spread aggressively during sleep

The deadly spread of cancer occurs predominantly during sleep, as revealed by an analysis of migrating human tumour cells in the bloodstream. What are the implications of this finding for the treatment of cancer?. Harrison Ball 0 &. Harrison Ball is in the Department of Chemical Engineering, Rogel Cancer Center,...
Interesting Engineering

Scientists just developed a novel material to upgrade organic solar cell printing

We have just gotten closer to the commercialization of organic solar cells. A team of researchers directed by Hae Jung Son of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology's Advanced Photovoltaics Research Center has identified the factors causing performance decline in large-area organic solar cells, and developed a novel polymer additive material for the development of large-area, organic solar cell technology, according to a study published in Nano Energy.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

African mitochondrial haplogroup L7: a 100,000-year-old maternal human lineage discovered through reassessment and new sequencing

Archaeological and genomic evidence suggest that modern Homo sapiens have roamed the planet for some 300"“500 thousand years. In contrast, global human mitochondrial (mtDNA) diversity coalesces to one African female ancestor ("Mitochondrial Eve") some 145 thousand years ago, owing to the Â¼ gene pool size of our matrilineally inherited haploid genome. Therefore, most of human prehistory was spent in Africa where early ancestors of Southern African Khoisan and Central African rainforest hunter-gatherers (RFHGs) segregated into smaller groups. Their subdivisions followed climatic oscillations, new modes of subsistence, local adaptations, and cultural-linguistic differences, all prior to their exodus out of Africa. Seven African mtDNA haplogroups (L0"“L6) traditionally captured this ancient structure-these L haplogroups have formed the backbone of the mtDNA tree for nearly two decades. Here we describe L7, an eighth haplogroup that we estimate to be"‰~"‰100 thousand years old and which has been previously misclassified in the literature. In addition, L7 has a phylogenetic sublineage L7a*, the oldest singleton branch in the human mtDNA tree (~"‰80 thousand years). We found that L7 and its sister group L5 are both low-frequency relics centered around East Africa, but in different populations (L7: Sandawe; L5: Mbuti). Although three small subclades of African foragers hint at the population origins of L5'7, the majority of subclades are divided into Afro-Asiatic and eastern Bantu groups, indicative of more recent admixture. A regular re-estimation of the entire mtDNA haplotype tree is needed to ensure correct cladistic placement of new samples in the future.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral#Cancer#Chemical Compounds#Organic Chemistry#Sea Life
scitechdaily.com

Riskiest Asteroid Known to Humankind in the Last Year Will Not Strike Earth for at Least 100 Years

Impact in 2052 ruled out as the European Space Agency (ESA) counts down to Asteroid Day. Just in time for worldwide Asteroid Day: a threatening space rock lingered at the top of risk lists around the globe for months, with a real chance of striking Earth on April 2, 2052. Now, ESA’s asteroid team working with experts at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has officially removed ‘2021 QM1’ from their asteroid risk list, a result of skilled observations and analysis of the faintest asteroid ever observed with one of the most sensitive telescopes ever constructed.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover “Superworms” Capable of Munching Through Plastic Waste

According to the American Chemistry Council, in 2018 in the United States, 27.0 million tons of plastic ended up in landfills compared to just 3.1 million tons that were recycled. Worldwide the numbers are similarly bad, with just 9% of plastic being recycled according to a recent Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Investigate Different Microbiomes Across Geographical Population of Dogs

Although the microbiome in the feces of dogs has been extensively studied, those investigations have mainly focused on domesticated dogs. The microbiome is the accumulation of all microorganisms that live in the body. In a recent study, scientists collected fecal microbiomes from a variety of diverse populations to learn more about how they differ around the world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Interesting Engineering

A physicist successfully harvested energy directly from the sky

The nature of atmospheric electricity never fails to amaze us. This video by the YouTube channel Plasma Channel is just one more example of its excellent intricacies. Jay Bowles writes in the description box, "Months of drone flights culminated in what can only be described as a remarkable feat in physics. I managed to successfully siphon energy directly out of the atmosphere."
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The answer to a red fox mystery is in their DNA

Scientists know that Europeans brought red foxes to North America, likely for hunting, while other red foxes escaped into the wild from fur farms. But are some red foxes found on the East Coast, and in North Carolina, native?. According to wildlife genetics expert Liz Kierepka, the answer to this...
WILDLIFE
International Business Times

Scientists Discover 'Gigantic' Bacteria Visible Without Microscope

Bacteria are so small that we have to use a microscope in order to see them, but a newly discovered bacteria is so big it's visible to the naked eye. The new bacteria was discovered by marine biology professor Olivier Gros of Université des Antilles, while he was looking for sulfur-oxidizing symbionts in mangrove sediments in Guadeloupe in 2009, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory noted in a news release.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy