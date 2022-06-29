Suspect sought for groping underage girl on a bus in Manhattan: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11)– Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly groped an underage girl aboard an express bus in Manhattan earlier this month, officials said Wednesday.
The 11-year-old girl was on the BX19 bus at West 145th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue on June 17 at around 12:35 p.m. when a man she didn’t know placed his hand on her buttocks, police said. The suspect then fled the bus southbound on Broadway.
Police released a photo of the man sought in the incident.
