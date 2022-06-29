ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Suspect sought for groping underage girl on a bus in Manhattan: NYPD

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ec4d9_0gPWsKHa00

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly groped an underage girl aboard an express bus in Manhattan earlier this month, officials said Wednesday.

The 11-year-old girl was on the BX19 bus at West 145th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue on June 17 at around 12:35 p.m. when a man she didn’t know placed his hand on her buttocks, police said. The suspect then fled the bus southbound on Broadway.

Police released a photo of the man sought in the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Teenager fatally shot in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teenager died after being shot several times in the back Friday afternoon, police said. The 17-year-old boy was identified as Calvin Aaron. He was shot near West 147th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem about 4:21 p.m., police said. Aaron was later pronounced dead at a hospital. As of […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Jogger mugged at gunpoint by group in Manhattan’s East Village

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A jogger was robbed at gunpoint in the East Village by a group of about six muggers believed to include both teens and adults, according to authorities. The 25-year-old victim was working out near East 15th Street and the bike path of the FDR Drive around 11:20 p.m. June 19 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Three thieves on scooter mug man in Midtown, Manhattan: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A trio of thieves on a single motorized scooter mugged a man at knifepoint in Midtown, according to authorities. The 61-year-old victim was walking near East 52nd Street and Second Avenue around 3 a.m. on June 21 when the group rode up to him, police said early Friday. One of the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
NBC New York

NYC Family Chases Off Stranger Who Tries to Carjack 72-Year-Old in Driveway: Cops

Someone tried to carjack a 72-year-old Bronx man as he pulled into his driveway last weekend, police say. The man's family stopped the would-be thief, police said. According to the NYPD, the victim was still sitting in his car, in his driveway near Gleason and Theriot avenues, just before 11 p.m. Saturday when the stranger walked up, put his hand over the driver's mouth and snatched his car keys.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Ex-boyfriend arrested in fatal shooting of young mother: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Azsia Johnson’s ex-boyfriend was arrested for his potential involvement in the 20-year-old’s fatal shooting Wednesday night. NYPD Commissioner confirmed the arrest in a tweet Friday night. Isaac Argro, 22, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly killing Johnson, who was walking with her 3-month-old daughter when […]
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Cops Arrest Baby’s Dad in Killing of NYC Mom Pushing Stroller

Police have arrested a man for the killing of a young mom who was shot in the head while walking her 3-month-old baby in a stroller in New York City this week. A senior law enforcement official confirmed the arrest to The Daily Beast, identifying the suspect as the baby’s father. Police have not officially released the name of the man, who was apprehended by United States Marshals and the New York Police Department Fugitive Task Force.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

17-Year-Old Dead, Person of Interest Barricaded in NYC Building: Police

A gunman was at large Friday evening in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Harlem, police officials said. Officers responded to the intersection of 148th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue around 3:20 p.m. and quickly cordoned off the crime scene. Police said the 17-year-old was being...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Groping#Smartphone App#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

‘Justice for Junior’ suspects ordered the slaying of a beloved Bronx teen 4 years ago: prosecutors say

THE BRONX (PIX11)— As the jury patiently heard lawyers dissect the notorious infighting of a Dominican Republic gang on Friday, their focus shifted when a grieving mom entered the Bronx courtroom. Leandra Feliz, the mother of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, took her seat in the second row behind the prosecution when the jury, almost in unison, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Two boys, 11 and 13, stabbed each other in Brooklyn: NYPD

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two boys stabbed each other during a fight Thursday afternoon, police said. Both were listed in stable condition, police said. The fight took place about 2:45 p.m. on Baltic Street. Police initially said the boys had been stabbed, possibly by another suspect, but said later they attacked each other. No […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2 charged in slaying of LA drill rapper in Bronx pharmacy: NYPD

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11)– Two people have been charged in the slaying of a Los Angeles drill rapper inside a Bronx pharmacy earlier this month, police said Thursday. River Jones, 18, and Isiah Garrett, 24, are charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Avanti Frowner, who raps under the name Moneygang Vontae, according […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Video: 11-year-old boy shot with airsoft gun in the Bronx

CROTONA PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — An 11-year-old boy who was playing outside his home June 26 was shot by a stranger, police said Friday. The boy, who lives near Charlotte Street and East 170th Street, was playing when an unknown man “began asking him personal questions about himself,” police said. The suspect then pulled […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Teenager shot in head in front of Bronx pawn shop: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are looking for a suspect who approached a teenage boy in the Bronx on Tuesday and fired at him multiple times. The 15-year-old victim was walking near a Walton Avenue pawn shop when the unknown suspect approached him, displayed a firearm, and shot him multiple times. One of those […]
PIX11

Police nab person of interest in grisly Queens triple homicide

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A person of interest wanted in connection to a gruesome triple homicide in South Jamaica has been arrested in Maine, according to the NYPD. Travis Blake was taken into custody by members of the Regional Fugitive Task Force and local law enforcement in the Pine Tree State, authorities said late […]
CBS New York

Police: Child critically injured in Brooklyn stabbing

NEW YORK -- Police say one child was critically injured in a stabbing in Brooklyn and another was hurt.It happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at a basketball court at Gowanus Houses.According to police, there was a dispute involving several children and teenagers.An 11-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest and back. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.A 13-year-old boy was stabbed in the hand and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports, it's unclear at this time if they stabbed each other or if they were stabbed by someone else.No arrests have been made.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Abdou Bawa, 50, Arrested

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 2317 hours, the following 50-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Abdou Bawa. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. assault;. harassment;. criminal obstruction of breathing. The investigation remains ongoing. All...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

911 Call About Bad Smell Leads Body Under NYC Couch

Cops responding to a 911 call about a bad smell at a Queens apartment building this week made a grisly discovery: They found a dead man under a couch. Officers found the unidentified man under the couch with trauma to his back after they responded to the Jamaica Avenue scene around lunchtime on Wednesday.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy