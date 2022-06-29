ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, MI

Beaverton Tavern back in business

By Tereasa Nims
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nearly two years after buying the Beaverton Tavern, Robin Smith-Martin and three of her four children have restored it and officially reopened it on Tuesday. Bob and Connie Booth, of Sanford, were at the BT, as it is...

wilcoxnewspapers.com

No fireworks in Clare this year, but Harrison has them

Due to a shipping issue, Clare did not have a fireworks display as part of the Summerfest celebration this year, but those who love to watch the annual display in the sky for the Fourth of July holiday weekend will still be able to see the lights in the sky in neighboring communities.
HARRISON, MI
manisteenews.com

Happy Glampin brings outdoor fun indoors

BAY CITY — Entrepreneurs Sarah Bridgewater and Morgan Jackson have combined their talents to provide something new on the slumber party scene. Their business, Happy Glampin Slumber Party Company, provides in-home teepee sleepover parties. The idea for the business started when Bridgewater, who owns Party Pals, saw how the...
BAY CITY, MI
dbusiness.com

A&S RV Centers in Auburn Hills Purchased by Florida Retailer

RV Retailer, a recreational vehicle (RV) retail company based in Fort Lauderdale, has acquired A&S RV Centers, an RV retailer with locations in Auburn Hills and Midland. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We are excited to enter Michigan with A&S RV Centers growing our store count to 102...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
arenacindependent.com

Antique car show renamed in Standish

STANDISH – A Standish event featuring old cars, now has a new name. The Model A and T Show has been renamed the Vintage Car Show at the Depot, to accommodate more makes and models of older vehicles. “We made a name change this year to reach out to...
STANDISH, MI
manisteenews.com

Fishermen having major success

BIG RAPIDS – Anglers are hopeful for a huge month of fishing in July. In Mecosta County, “I know a lot of people are trying but it’s hit and miss with a lot of species like perch, specs, bluegills, walleyes,” Tanner Havens of Frank’s Sporting Goods in Morley said. “There’s lots of bass. At Croton, lots of people are catching trout down there.”
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Two Mid-Michigan beaches closed as Independence Day weekend nears

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - High levels of potentially harmful bacteria led authorities to close two Mid-Michigan beaches on the eve of Independence Day weekend. The Central Michigan District Health Department issued a contamination advisory for Gladwin City Park on the Cedar River on Wednesday after routine water sampling discovered high bacteria levels.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

No injuries in Saginaw house fire on Franklin St.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - No one was injured in a Saginaw house fire on Wednesday night, according to Fire Battalion Chief Derron Sucholdolski. The fire was at Franklin and Carroll. This area is behind the Dow Event Center just North of 675 on Franklin Street. TV5 was able to track...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Used fireworks ignite fire at Saginaw residence early Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say used fireworks were disposed improperly in a trash can, which ignited in a Saginaw residence early Friday. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North 21st Street. The Saginaw Fire Department says the residents used fireworks on Thursday night...
SAGINAW, MI
99.1 WFMK

What Lies Under Higgins Lake, Lake Michigan, and the St. Joseph River?

It’s been a while since I went scuba diving, but I really, really, loved it. The last time I went was in one of our inland lakes in Jackson County. Dunking down under the water, the fish are not afraid…they come right up to you, let you pet them, and seem to ‘sniff you out’ like a dog. Continuing thru the lake, I encountered some soft-shelled turtles; you know – the ones with the pointed-up snouts - and about half the size of my torso.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Bay City businesses prepare for fireworks show

Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. The family of a woman killed in a murder-suicide is sharing their daughter’s story. Four Lakes Task Force meet to determine assessment fees for residents. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Residents devastated by the 2020 dam failures and...
BAY CITY, MI
manisteenews.com

Studley Grange active in Midland community over past year

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The local chapter of Studley Grange has been involved in many activities in the Midland community over the past year. Studley Grange is a family-friendly agriculture organization that is active in 36 states and 2,100 communities. It strengthens individuals,...
MIDLAND, MI
Morning Sun

Monster trucks, fireworks show rolls into Mt. Pleasant

Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort and Monster Truck Throwdown will present Monster Truck Madness 8 at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 2. The largest outdoor monster truck event in the Midwest, it features 10 monster truck superstars including 2016 Champion “The Monstah Lobstah” Crushstation, Dirt Crew, TailGator and Bad Habit. The night will end with a fireworks display. A free Track Party before the show will start at 4 p.m., with the chance to meet the drivers, autographs, and even take a ride on a real monster truck. Each $25 ticket is a track pass. The Casino is at 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd., Mt. Pleasant. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit soaringeaglecasino.com or call (888) 732-4537.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
manisteenews.com

For art’s sake: A stroll among Northwood University’s sculptures

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Northwood University is a place of higher education, but it is also home to 11 sculptures that provide a public art collection open to the entire Midland community. The sculptures – some donated, some commissioned – are available for...
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

In an explosive society like ours, is it time to give fireworks a rest?

If someone were to mention the Fourth of July, you might think about America’s founders, Old Glory waving in the breeze, and grilling out with family and friends. But it’s fireworks that set the holiday apart in terms of celebration. For me, fireworks are symbolic of Americans as...
manisteenews.com

Members First promotes Noelle Robinson

Members First Credit Union recently promoted Noelle Robinson to its leadership team as vice president of culture and employee development. “Further investing in our employee and culture development is a top priority for us, here at Members First,” stated Members First President and CEO Carrie Iafrate. “Having Noelle in this newly created leadership role is essential to our success in elevating us to the next level. She has already been an integral part of our growth, sharing her smart business skills, vibrant energy, and passion for our core values with us for 19 years. I am excited and proud to welcome Noelle to the Senior Leadership team and entrust her with the development of our people and culture.”
MIDLAND, MI
Morning Sun

DTE and local communities reach agreement on taxation of wind parks

The Michigan Renewable Energy Collaborative (MREC) and DTE Energy (DTE) has reached an agreement ending litigation regarding the taxation of nine DTE wind parks located in Huron, Gratiot, Sanilac and Isabella counties. “We would like to acknowledge the professionalism of the leadership team at DTE who agreed to move forward...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Saginaw County toddler dies week after falling into pool

ZILWAUKEE, MI — A toddler has died a week after falling into a Zilwaukee pool. Police and medical personnel responded to a Zilwaukee house about 5:40 p.m. on June 15 for a near-drowning after 2-year-old McKenna S. Snyder fell into a pool. They performed immediate medical services at the scene before McKenna was taken to a local hospital.
wsgw.com

Bay City Fireworks Festival will Cause Transit Changes

The Bay City Fireworks Festival is right around the corner, and officials want to remind residents and festival attendees of transportation changes for the celebration. With the closure of Liberty Bridge, other bridges are expected to see an increase in both vehicle and foot traffic, causing possible delays when leaving festival areas. Veteran’s Bridge will also be closed to foot traffic beginning Saturday at 9:45pm until the conclusion of the fireworks Monday.
BAY CITY, MI

