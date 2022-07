Allan Ames Brimmer, 49, died June 16 at his residence at Premium. Born in Whitesburg, he was a son of the late Richard and Wandalene Caudill Brimmer. Surviving are a son, Allan Brimmer II of Premium; a daughter, Wanda Brimmer Hunt of Premium; a stepdaughter, Oneida Wright Spradlin; a brother, Richard Brimmer of Middlesboro; two sisters, Dixie Phillips of Texas and Helen Brimmer; and six grandchildren, Gage Brimmer, Taegen Brimmer, Claire Brimmer, Allana Brimmer, Elizabeth Dye, and Hunter Spradlin.

PREMIUM, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO