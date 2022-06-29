ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Johnson will not boycott G20 despite Putin invitation

By David Hughes
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S2VzX_0gPWrb8200

Boris Johnson has indicated he will attend the G20 summit in Bali later this year even if “pariah” Vladimir Putin is at the event.

Indonesia is hosting the summit in November and the Russian President , as a member of the Group of 20 leading economies, is invited.

The Prime Minister said that boycotting the event in protest at the invitation extended to Mr Putin would hand a “propaganda opportunity” to the Russian leader.

He said the West needed to attend the meeting to help win over nations who might otherwise fall under the influence of Russia or China.

Speaking to reporters accompanying him on a trip to the Nato summit in Madrid, Mr Johnson said: “I would be absolutely amazed if Putin goes in person. He’s a pariah figure.”

Mr Johnson said he believed Mr Putin was “highly unlikely to go” to the summit in person “for all sorts of reasons”.

He added: “There is a very difficult question about the G20. Yes, he’s been formally invited, I don’t think he will go.

“The question is: do we, as the Western countries, vacate our seats at the G20 and leave the whole argument to China, to Russia?

“Much of the conversation with the G7 has been about, are we doing enough to win over the swing voters?

“What can we do with the middle of the congregation? The people who look at Ukraine and have mixed feelings, we need to be doing more to win them over, we need to be making our case, and you know who those countries are.

“I think if you vacate something like the G20, you risk just handing the propaganda opportunity to others.”

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G20#Ukraine#Russian#The Group Of 20#Nato#Western#G7
Daily Mail

British ex-Nato commander says 'there will never be peace in Europe' while Putin remains in power and calls for 'massive rearmament' in UK and other Western nations after Ukraine invasion

A British former Nato chief said last night there will 'never be peace in Europe' while Vladimir Putin remains in charge of Russia and called for 'massive rearmament' in Western after the invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at the Chalke Valley History Festival, which is sponsored by the Daily Mail, General...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Putin Declares End of the ‘Unipolar World’

As Vladimir Putin declares the end of the “unipolar world” over three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, cracks begin to widen in the West’s maximum-pressure campaign against Moscow. Russian president Vladimir Putin used his address at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg on Friday...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
China
Country
Russia
AFP

Expanding NATO squares up to Russia as Putin slams 'imperial' alliance

The United States vowed to reinforce Europe's defences in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as NATO declared Moscow the West's greatest threat -- prompting Vladimir Putin to lash out at the alliance's "imperial ambitions". - Theatre strike 'war crime' - Moscow's invasion triggered massive economic sanctions and a wave of support for Zelensky's government, including deliveries of advanced weapons, as well as the reinforcement of Europe's defences.
POLITICS
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

723K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy