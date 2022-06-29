ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Japan to use nuclear reactors to meet electricity demand as heatwave rages on

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45oHEn_0gPWr1dF00

Japan ’s nuclear reactors will be put to use to meet rising electricity demand, the country’s prime minister Fumio Kishida has said as the public suffers the worst heatwave it has seen in 150 years.

The Japanese government had earlier urged businesses and homes in Tokyo to curb the usage of electricity as the capital city’s 37-million population faces soaring temperatures that are predicted to go as high as 40C in the coming days – the worst June heatwave since records began in 1875 .

The country’s meteorological department forecast also said temperatures won’t drop back to 30C until 5 July.

This in turn has resulted in a surge in electricity usage, even as people were told to turn off lights for three hours in the afternoon and ration the usage of air conditioning due to the rising power shortage.

Prime minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that four nuclear reactors that have already been granted approval to resume operations would be pressed into action to their capabilities amid the energy crisis, according to South China Morning Post .

His government has been pushing to restart nuclear reactors that have passed upgraded safety standards.

He added that two fossil fuel power plants are due to restart in the coming weeks after upgrades and scheduled checks. He said his government “will leave nothing to chance when it comes to the power supply this summer”.

Japan’s power supply had reduced after it had stopped the usage of its nuclear reactors following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear meltdown.

The country also faces a potential shortage of fossil fuel due to shuttered old coal plants and a lack of imports amid sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

“Please save as much power as possible, such as by turning off lights that are not in use,” the country’s ministry of economy, trade and industry had implored people, asking them to use air conditioning “appropriately” in order to prevent heatstrokes.

Citizens living in the region serviced by the Tokyo Electric Power company have been urged to conserve electricity in the afternoon , especially when demand peaks between 4-5pm.

According to the country’s power grid monitor, Tokyo’s power-reserve ratios – which measure the spare electricity capacity – will drop below the 3 per cent level, considered the minimum for a stable grid.

“The electricity demand and supply situation is expected to be the toughest in the last three days (of this week),” an industry ministry official was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Power companies in Japan, meanwhile, are scrambling to restart thermal plants that have been shut down.

Comments / 1

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive "Crater to Hell" Expanding in Russia

Photo of Russia's Batagaika Crater located in Siberia@AssaadRazzouk/Twitter. A crater located in the heart of Siberia has been seeing a quick expansion in the past few years, over 30 meters per year, and is now reaching a point where geologists are worried.
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Reactors#Nuclear Power#Electric Power#Nuclear Meltdown#Japanese
The Conversation U.S.

Why Biden just declared heat pumps and solar panels essential to national defense

Solar panels, heat pumps and hydrogen are all building blocks of a clean energy economy. But are they truly “essential to the national defense”? President Joe Biden proclaimed that they are in early June when he authorized using the Defense Production Act to ramp up their production in the U.S., along with insulation and power grid components. As an environmental engineering professor, I agree that these technologies are essential to mitigating our risks from climate change and overreliance on fossil fuels. However, efforts to expand production capabilities must be accompanied by policies to stimulate demand if Biden hopes to accelerate the transition...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Powerful Nuclear Weapon Ever Built

America dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6,1945. It was the first time a nuclear weapon was used to destroy a city and its population. This only happened twice in history. The U.S. dropped a bomb on Nagasaki three days later. Between the two, the explosions killed over 300,000 people. Several countries have […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Tokyo, JP
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Calls These Companies 'Super Shady and Unethical'

In his spare time, when he’s not running Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Elon Musk has built up a satellite network to provide global data and communications services. The Starlink service has nearly 3,000 satellites in low-earth orbit, launched by Musk's SpaceX rockets. The service can provide data with much less lag time than older satellites operating much farther above the earth.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

723K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy