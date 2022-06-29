ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

South Korea approves its first homemade Covid vaccine for people aged above 18

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16T7m5_0gPWqwSG00

The South Korean government has approved the country’s first indigenous Covid -19 vaccine for people aged 18 and above in a major step towards vaccine sovereignty in Seoul’s fight against the pandemic.

The two-dose SKYCovione vaccine, developed by SK Bioscience, was approved after it successfully completed all three phases of its clinical trial and appeared to be more effective than AstraZeneca jabs, according to officials at the country’s Food and Drug Safety Ministry.

The third phase of trial was conducted in Thailand , Vietnam, New Zealand, Ukraine, the Philippines and South Korea .

Food and Drug Safety minister Oh Yu-kyoung said in a briefing: “The approval [of SKYCovione] internationally confirms the abilities of our companies to develop Covid-19 vaccines.”

She said that the pharmaceutical company was seeking approval from the World Health Organisation for its vaccine, which would potentially open export opportunities.

The approval is expected to boost the country’s vaccination efforts, which have so far been mainly dependant on Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines.

Officials say SKYCovione is a protein vaccine, which is similar to those in rampant use against the common flu and hepatitis B – a feature that could appeal to people who have been hesitant so far.

Almost 87 per cent of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated as of late Thursday, according to the government. Around 65 per cent have also received a third shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4WN7_0gPWqwSG00

The country’s coronavirus infection has receded in recent days but the health ministry recorded 10,463 new cases on Wednesday, the first spike over the 10,000 mark in 20 days.

The number of infections has come down and the country eased most of the virus restrictions after it battled an Omicron surge earlier this year. But health experts note that country may see another spike as immunity from vaccination among the people could be waning.

Health ministry official Son Young-rae said it was too early to gauge whether the country is facing another surge after a months-long downward trend.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Grim 'life or death' warning on Covid as Victoria makes a HUGE call on bringing back hated mask mandates ahead of the November state election

A Victorian government minister has admitted the Covid situation in the state is a matter of 'life or death' - but has ruled out bringing back mask mandates. Energy minister Lily D'Ambrosio said Victoria had no plans to reintroduce mask wearing and insisted the decision had nothing to do with November's state election.
WORLD
The Independent

Covid news – live: Hospital admissions continue to rise as experts warn of fifth wave

The number of hospital admissions for Covid-19 in England has risen as experts warn the fifth wave of the virus has already started. Some 7,822 patients in England had Covid-19 on June 27, up 37 per cent on the previous week, NHS figures show.It is the highest total for nearly two months but is still some way below the peak of 16,600 patients during the Omicron BA.2 wave.Professor Tim Spector, of the ZOE Covid symptom study app, said: “We’re in a wave at the moment,” he said, “heading towards a quarter of a million cases a day, that’s a wave...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Increase in Guillain-Barré Syndrome Following AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

A correlation between a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and a small but significant rise in cases of the serious neurological condition Guillain-Barré syndrome, has been identified by University College London scientists, as part of an analysis of United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS) data. Scientists, however, say...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Independent

Covid-19 hospital admissions among older age groups continue to rise

Covid-19 hospital admissions among older age groups in England are continuing to rise, while one in six over-75s have not received any dose of vaccine in the past six months, new figures show.Patient levels are still some way from the peak reached during the wave of infections earlier this year and the number of people seriously ill remains low.But the jump in admissions is another signal of how the virus is once again becoming more prevalent, with potential to add further pressure on hospital staff and cause wider disruption across the country.The rate of hospital admissions of people with Covid-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Trial#South Korean#Skycovione
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Moderna
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Long COVID and the digestive system: An expert describes common symptoms

Long COVID syndrome, also known as post-COVID, is more than fatigue and shortness of breath. Symptoms such as headaches, brain fog and ringing in the ears have been reported, and recently, physicians are seeing more patients with gastrointestinal problems. Greg Vanichkachorn, M.D., director of Mayo Clinic's COVID Activity Rehabilitation Program, describes the most common symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Researchers develop virus-fighting face masks, killing germs on contact

Traditional face masks, including N95s and KN95s, offer protection against illness and infection but must be disposed of once they come in contact with viruses, thus generating significant plastic waste. Researchers have developed a simple method that would give N95 face masks antiviral and antibacterial properties, which could allow them...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

COVID Subvariants Could Cause ‘Substantial’ Summer Cases

June 27, 2022 – As the coronavirus continues to evolve, Omicron subvariants such as BA.4 and BA.5 are expected to lead to many COVID-19 cases this summer. Researchers reported last week that the subvariants have mutated for better “immune escape,” or the ability to avoid antibodies from vaccination or previous infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grist

The disease after tomorrow

Many of us have spent the last two-and-a-half years worried about the health risks posed by other people. In the United States alone, more than 1 million have died from COVID-19, a painful consequence of how ill-prepared the nation was (and, in many ways, still is) for an infectious disease outbreak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Bowel cancer: How to check your poo

Dame Deborah James, who has died from bowel cancer at the age of 40, told everyone to check their poo as part of her campaign to raise awareness of the disease. We answer the questions that many are asking about one of the most common types of cancer in the UK.
CANCER
deseret.com

Omicron subvariant BA.5 is spreading quickly in Ontario

Omicron variants are driving new infections and evading antibodies across the world, and the latest place where they’ve begun to spread is Ontario. Driving the news: The proportion of BA.5, a subvariant of omicron, has more than doubled over the course of just one week in Ontario. According to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

World Health Organisation warns Supreme Court’s abortion decision is a ‘setback’ that will cost lives

The US Supreme Court’s landmark decision to revoke the constitutional right to abortion care will cost lives, the director-general of the World Health Organisation has warned.During a media briefing on 29 June, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus underscored the fact that criminalising abortion care will not end abortions but will instead drive “women and girls toward unsafe abortions” that may result in “complications, even death.”He added that if safe abortions are made illegal, “then women will definitely resort to unsafe ways of doing it, and that means it could cost them their lives.”“We hadn’t really expected this from the US,” he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

722K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy