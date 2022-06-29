ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Zubair arrest: Journalists must be allowed to express themselves without harassment, says UN official

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NkVQk_0gPWqfh900

Journalists should be allowed to express themselves without facing harassment from authorities, the spokesperson for UN chief Antonio Guterres has said in response to the recent arrest of a journalist in India .

Mohammad Zubair, a Muslim journalist who has been relentlessly reporting on disinformation and rising hate against minorities in India, was arrested by the Delhi police on Monday, just days after he brought international attention to controversial remarks by a ruling party spokesperson against prophet Muhammad .

Mr Zubair, co-founder of the fact-checking website Alt News , was arrested following a complaint by a Twitter user over a satirical tweet posted more than four years ago in 2018, allegedly mocking Hindu god Hanuman.

While responding to queries about Mr Zubair’s arrest at Tuesday’s news briefing, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperon for UN secretary-general Mr Guterres, said: “In any place around the world, it is very important that people be allowed to express themselves freely, journalists be allowed to express themselves freely and without the threat of any harassment.”

“Journalists should not be jailed for what they write, what they tweet and what they say. And that goes for anywhere in the world, including in this room,” he added.

The co-founder of the Alt News website, who has gained popularity in the country as he routinely calls out hate speech by Hindu right fringe elements, has been charged with two sections of the Indian penal code for promoting enmity between different groups and outraging religious feelings.

Netizens have pointed out that the image tweeted by Mr Zubair in 2018 was actually a screengrab from a popular 1983 Bollywood movie, which has aired on TV several times, presumably with appropriate clearance from the country’s censor board.

They also pointed out that the arrest took place merely eight days after an anonymous Twitter handle raised a complaint against the four-year-old tweet. That was the only post made by the Twitter handle, which no longer exists on the social media site .

On Tuesday, a Delhi court sent the journalist to police custody for four days.

Pratik Sinha, the other co-founder of Alt News, said Mr Zubair was arrested without any notice from police — which is mandatory under law.

The Muslim journalist’s arrest has shocked many in the country, and several journalists, politicians, and rights organisations have voiced their concern for Mr Zubair.

In fact, the hashtag #ISupportZubair was trending on Twitter on Monday when he was arrested.

Amnesty India also issued a statement in the wake of his arrest and said that this “shows the dangers facing human rights defenders in India has reached crisis point”.

Journalists and activists critical of the government have increasingly come under attack in recent years and India’s press freedom rankings have plummeted to the lowest ever this year at 150 .

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Indian police arrest ‘masterminds’ behind brutal execution of Hindu tailor

Indian police say they have arrested the “masterminds” behind the brutal beheading of a Hindu tailor in the northwestern state of Rajasthan.Three senior investigators on Saturday told Reuters that they have taken two persons in custody for conspiring in the execution of Kanhaiyalal Teli, whose murder last week had stoked communal tension in the state, prompting the authorities to clamp down on protests and suspend internet services to prevent further escalation of violence."We have now arrested the two masterminds and previously we had arrested two men who committed the heinous crime," said Prafulla Kumar, a senior police official based...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenage brothers who shattered skull of former care worker in row over frisbee are unmasked

Two teenagers who beat a man in a “frenzied” attack in a row over a frisbee and left him fighting for life can be named for the first time.Archie and George Tilley were jailed on Thursday after shattering the skull of former carer Alan Willson, 47, on Easter Sunday last year.Mr Willson was injured so badly his family was told he would not survive, after suffering fractures to his face, ribs and spine.George Tilley was only 13-years-old and his brother Archie 14 when they attacked Mr Willson with a heavy blunt object.They were previously found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Truck driver Homero Zamorano appears in court as documents suggest broken A/C caused migrant deaths

Homero Zamorano, who is accused of driving a semi-truck in which 53 smuggled migrants died from heat-related injuries, made his first appearance in federal court on Thursday.The 45-year-old from Brownsville, Texas, is charged with charged smuggling undocumented migrants resulting in death. He could face a lifetime prison sentence or the death penalty if convicted.At the hearing, the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, which is prosecuting the case, advised the alleged smuggler of the charges against him. It is unclear whether he has legal representation. The court appearance comes as new information trickles out about what...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
Person
Prophet Muhammad
Person
Mohammad Zubair
The Independent

Azsia Johnson’s heartbroken mother says ‘police failed my daughter’ after she reported domestic violence

Azsia Johnson’s heartbroken mother choked back tears as she said “police failed my daughter” this week in the wake of her 20-year-old’s death. Lisa Desort’s daughter had made multiple domestic violence complaints against her ex-boyfriend before she died.Alongside New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Ms Desort spoke at a vigil in honour of her daughter on Thursday night just steps from where the young mother-of-two was shot dead execution-style while pushing her three-month-old baby in a stroller.Ms Desort, a retired EMT who worked with the mayor when he was an NYPD officer, said that Ms Johnson had reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Love triangle’ murder, plastic surgery, and Costa Rica escape: How top cyclist’s alleged killer evaded bungling officials for seven weeks

When Austin detectives investigating the murder of Moriah “Mo” Wilson interviewed their key suspect three days after her death, they found her to be angry and evasive.Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, “turned her head and rolled her eyes in an angry manner” when asked by detective Katy Conner on 14 May about her boyfriend Colin Strickland spending time with Ms Wilson on the day of her murder 72 hours earlier, according to a police affidavit. Austin police called Ms Armstrong in for questioning after they discovered that real estate agent and part-time yoga instructor had an open misdemeanour warrant on a...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Iran condemns airstrike, opposes Turkish move into Syria

Iran’s foreign minister Saturday condemned an Israeli airstrike on Syria earlier in the day and said Tehran opposes any military operation by Turkey in Syria’s north.Hossein Amirabdollahian made his comments at the start of a visit to the Syrian capital Damascus, where he was expected to discuss mutual relations and regional affairs with top Syrian officials.Iran has been one of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help his troops in Syria’s 11-year conflict. The war has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.Amirabdollahian’s...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Express#Press Freedom#Hate Speech#Un#Muslim#Hindu#The Alt News#Indian
The Independent

How likely is it that Russia will launch a nuclear attack?

Vladimir Putin first placed Russia’s strategic nuclear weapons forces on high alert during the opening weekend of his war with Ukraine, prompting fears around the world over what could happen next.The Russian president blamed “unfriendly actions in the economic sphere”, a reference to the punitive economic sanctions imposed on his country by the Western allies, and claimed leading Nato members had made “aggressive statements”, forcing his hand.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov duly blamed the increase in tensions on remarks made by UK foreign secretary Liz Truss, who has denied that anything she had said across a series of Sunday morning...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘We’ve been forgotten’: Mother and daughter born in UK unable to travel due to Home Office delay

A woman and her nine-year-old daughter, who has lived in the UK her entire life, are unable to leave the country due to a Home Office delay.Angelique Santos, 34, said she and family “feel they have been forgotten” after waiting eight months for a decision on their EU settlement application.The delay has left them unable to travel to Portugal for medical treatment for her daughter, Jina, and unable to visit family abroad.Ms Santos, who has lived in Britain for 11 years and works in a care home in London, applied to the settlement scheme for herself and Jina in June...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Government accused of ‘outrageous cover-up’ after refusing to reveal cost of Rwanda plan

The government has been accused of an “outrageous” cover-up after refusing to reveal how much its plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda will cost.The Home Office claimed that it needs a “safe space” to negotiate agreements and releasing the actual or estimated costs of the scheme would “prejudice relations between UK and Rwanda”.An initial £120m payment has already been made to the country’s government, and the Home Office has confirmed its intention to spend around £100,000 on publicising the deal to migrants in the hope of deterring small boat crossings over the English Channel. A substantial amount of money...
WORLD
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Probe over ‘terrible war crime’ after apartment strike near Odesa

War crime investigators in Ukraine are sifting through the wreckage of a nine-storey apartment block near Odesa destroyed by a Russian strike reported to have killed 21 people.Ukraine’s prosecutor-general Iryna Venediktova said investigators were recovering fragments from missiles and taking measurements to determine the trajectory of the weapons, believed to have been Soviet-era anti-ship missiles.The UK ministry of defence said it believes Russia was resorting to the chaos-inducing projectiles “likely because of dwindling stockpiles of more accurate modern weapons”.Germany warned Vladimir Putin must be “held to account” over the strike, which Volodymyr Zelensky described as “deliberate direct Russian terror”....
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

Turkey urged to detain Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain

Kyiv has urged Turkey to detain a Russian-flagged cargo ship carrying grain mounted from a Ukrainian port seized by Russia.Ukrainian foreign ministry officials believe that the 7,146 deadweight tonnage (DWT) Zhibek Zholy had loaded the cargo of some 4,500 tonnes of grain from Berdyansk, reported Reuters citing Ukraine’s foreign ministry officials.Earlier in a letter dated 30 June, Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office had written to Turkey’s justice ministry informing them about the “illegal export of Ukrainian grain” on its way from Berdyansk to Turkey’s Karasu.The prosecutor general’s office also requested Turkey to "conduct an inspection of this sea vessel, seize samples...
WORLD
The Independent

Mother furious as school put daughter in detention ‘because her iPad only had 93% charge’

A mother has shared her frustration after her daughter was reportedly put in detention because her iPad had 93 per cent charge. The parent said she was “flummoxed” by the decision and asked others on social media if they had heard of “such nonesense”. She claimed her daughter had gotten into trouble because her iPad was at 93 per cent when she arrived at her school. “The assistant head, who I’ve since emailed, has set the expectation that iPads be no lower than 97 per cent or pupils will be punished,” the mother, who goes by the name of Selina...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Home Office claims migrant boat pilots ‘face life behind bars’ are false, CPS guidance suggests

The Home Office has claimed that migrants who steer dinghies across the English Channel “could face life behind bars” but the real jail terms are likely to be two or three years, The Independent can reveal.New laws that came into force this week raised the maximum penalty for facilitating illegal immigration from 14 years to life imprisonment.The same act made it easier to prosecute asylum seekers for piloting boats by removing a requirement that the offence had to be done for gain, and making entering British waters without permission a crime.In a statement released when the laws came into effect...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Taliban calls for major gathering of scholars which could address Afghan school ban for girls

A major gathering of Afghan tribal elders and religious scholars which begins today could discuss the Taliban’s decision to bar girls above the age of 12 from going to school.Afghan commentators are describing the meeting to be held at the Kabul Polytechnic University campus as a loya jirga, or grand assembly, such as the meeting of dignitaries in 2002 that shaped the country’s future after the United States helped rebels topple the previous Taliban regime.But the Taliban has not yet used that term, which refers to an inclusive centuries-old institution, instead describing it as a “big meeting” of religious...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Met sensitive to Pride concerns around uniformed officers, says Khan

Police have been “sensitive” to concerns about uniformed officers taking part in the Pride parade, London’s mayor has said.Sadiq Khan said while officers would be present on Saturday to keep people safe during the celebrations, those taking part in the parade itself are not in uniform.In previous years officers from the Metropolitan Police have taken part in the parade in their work clothing.Mr Khan said “clearly” the LGBT community has concerns around policing, referencing the investigation into the murders of four young men by serial killer Stephen Port.In June it was announced that the police watchdog would reinvestigate the Met...
WORLD
The Independent

FCDO ‘condemns exploitation’ as Britons charged with being mercenaries by Russia

The Foreign Office said it condemns the exploitation of prisoners of war and civilians for political purposes, after two British men were captured by Russian forces and charged with being mercenaries in Ukraine.Cambridgeshire aid worker Dylan Healy, 22, and military volunteer Andrew Hill have been charged with carrying out “mercenary activities”, officials in the Moscow-backed Donetsk People’s Republic said, according to Russian state media Tass.The outlet reported both men were refusing to co-operate with investigators.The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is understood to be actively investigating and is providing support to the men’s families.An FCDO spokeswoman said: “We condemn...
POLITICS
The Independent

Toppling Colston statue ‘unacceptable’ form of political debate, court told

Toppling a statue of slave trader Edward Colston was an “unacceptable way to engage in political debate”, the Court of Appeal has been told.The bronze memorial to the 17th-century slave merchant was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol on June 7 2020, before being rolled into the water.In January, four protesters involved in tearing down the statue were cleared by a jury at Bristol Crown Court of criminal damage after almost three hours of deliberations following a trial lasting two weeks and two days.All four had admitted involvement but denied their actions were criminal, claiming the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia accused of dropping phosphorus bombs on Snake Island after claiming retreat

Russia has again been accused of using phosphorus bombs in its war on Ukraine, this time in an attack on Snake Island, just a day after Moscow claimed to have retreated from the Black Sea outpost in a “gesture of goodwill”.Located just 22 miles from the shores of Nato member Romania, the island – also known as Zmiinyi – had been held by Moscow since February, when it took on symbolic as well as strategic importance after a Ukrainian soldier’s defiant response to a Russian warship was adopted as a popular battle cry.On Thursday, after Kyiv reported launching a...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

722K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy