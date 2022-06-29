ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Westminster can not be ‘let off the hook’ on Scottish independence, Swinney says

By Katrine Bussey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Jgwi_0gPWqPWP00

The Scottish Government would have a mandate to start independence negotiations with the UK if it wins a majority of MPs north of the border at the next general election, the Deputy First Minister has said.

John Swinney spoke out after Nicola Sturgeon unveiled plans to hold a second vote of independence on October 19 2023.

But if that ballot cannot take place, the SNP leader and Scottish First Minister has already declared the next Westminster election will be a “de facto referendum” on Scotland’s place in the UK.

Mr Swinney meanwhile said if a second referendum – which is opposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson – could not be held the UK Government should not be “let off the hook like that”.

We will very clearly have the expression of the will of the people of Scotland

Deputy First Minister John Swinney

Judges at the UK Supreme Court are being asked to consider if the Scottish Government can organise a referendum without the support of Westminster.

If they decide Holyrood does not have the powers to hold its own referendum, and if Westminster continues to block a second vote, Mr Swinney said the next general election could provide a route to independence.

He was pressed on the issue on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland, where he was asked if winning a majority of Scottish MPs at the next UK election would give the SNP a mandate to start negotiations for independence.

The Deputy First Minister said: “That’s correct, yes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BjkMD_0gPWqPWP00

Asked about the situation if the SNP wins the next Westminster election, he stated: “We will very clearly have the expression of the will of the people of Scotland.

“And if we live in a democracy, if we live in a democracy where the views and opinions of the people of Scotland are recognised and responded to by the United Kingdom Government then the process of Scotland becoming an independent country should take effect.”

He added: “That will only come about by a negotiation and a legislative process that involves the United Kingdom Government and the Scottish Parliament in that process.”

Mr Swinney insisted that the Scottish Government judged it “to be appropriate” that Scots should again be asked their view on independence in October next year.

“The people of Scotland have made it crystal clear they want to determine their own constitutional future,” he said.

“The only obstacle, the only obdurate obstacle to that process taking its course is the United Kingdom Government.”

He stressed he would prefer for a referendum to be held with the backing of the UK Government via a Section 30 order.

The Deputy First Minister insisted: “There is a democratic mandate in Scotland for a referendum to be held and the United Kingdom Government should respect that.”

With the UK Government “not respecting that” at present, he said the matter had now been referred to the Supreme Court.

Scottish Labour constitution spokeswoman Sarah Boyack said Mr Swinney’s remarks showed the SNP to be “obsessive nationalists who are hell-bent on gaming the electorate to suit their ends”.

Ms Boyack said: “This is just a tired party, trying to deflect attention from their failures in government.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Tory warnings of a ‘coalition of chaos’ in a hung parliament may be absurd – but effective

The last time a minority Labour government was formed after an election was in February 1974. There was no “coalition of chaos” then. There wasn’t even a coalition of stability. Harold Wilson chose to go it alone, presenting Labour’s programme for government in the Queen’s Speech and winning the vote on it in the House of Commons.I am grateful to the great Peter Kellner, one of my mentors, for reminding me that the Conservatives under Ted Heath abstained in that vote. If they had tried to bring down the new government, they risked an immediate second election, in which they...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Wounded’ Boris Johnson risking recession to get support from right-wing Tories, TUC leader warns

A ‘badly wounded’ Boris Johnson is prepared to risk a recession to shore up support from his party’s right, a top union chief has warned amid signs the UK is heading for months of industrial unrest.Frances O’Grady, the leader of the TUC, also called on ‘red wall’ Tory MPs in former Labour-held seats to rise up and demand better pay rises for workers, or face the consequences at the ballot box. As inflation soars, the list of groups striking or threatening to strike is growing daily and already includes teachers, junior doctors, barristers and rail workers, as well...
U.K.
The Independent

Duke of Cambridge welcomes New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to Kensington Palace

The Duke of Cambridge has met New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern at Kensington Palace.The palace released a picture of them at William’s London residence.A spokesman for the duke said the meeting took place on Saturday.Ms Ardern was in London for talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with trade and the war in Ukraine dominating the agenda.On Friday Mr Johnson greeted Ms Ardern with a handshake outside the door of Number 10, welcoming her on her first UK trip since the pandemic began.Mr Johnson pointed out that it was her first trip since the two countries signed a fresh free trade deal in February. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
POLITICS
The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
John Swinney
Person
Sarah Boyack
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Russian minister calls Nato expansion to include Finland and Sweden ‘destabilising’

The expansion of Nato following the alliance’s invitation to Finland and Sweden to become members has been viewed “negatively” by Russian ministers. Kremlin’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, was quoted by Russian state news agency RIA as saying that a growing Nato is “destablising”. He added that more members in the alliance does not add to the security of the nations. It comes as Nato’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said he expects ratification of Sweden and Finland’s membership of the military alliance to be passed in record time, after Turkey dropped its previous objections against the countries joining. A last...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin warns Russia will ‘respond’ if Nato develop military infrastructures in Finland and Sweden

Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia will respond if Nato sets up military infrastructure in Finland and Sweden.The Russian president, however, suggested that his nation does not have the same “problems” with the two countries as they do with Ukraine and said they can join “whatever they want”.“They only must clearly understand that there were no threats to them before,” Mr Putin said.“Now, if military contingents and infrastructure are deployed there, we will have to respond in a mirror manner.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Putin’s ‘rhetoric’ and threat towards Nato should be ignored, says Liz TrussConsequences for world freedom ‘appalling’ if Ukraine lose war, Boris Johnson saysPutin’s ‘rhetoric’ and threat to Nato should be ignored says Liz Truss
POLITICS
The Independent

What about Margaret Thatcher? Putin rejects Boris Johnson’s claim a woman wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday dismissed Boris Johnson’s claim that he wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if he were a woman.Speaking at a news conference in the early hours of Thursday during a visit to Turkmenistan, Mr Putin pointed to former British leader Margaret Thatcher's decision to send troops into the Falklands as a rebuttal.Mr Johnson on Wednesday dubbed Mr Putin’s decision to launch what Moscow calls a “special military operation” against Ukraine a “perfect example of toxic masculinity” and mocked Mr Putin's macho posturing.He told German broadcaster ZDF: “If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn’t, but if...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government accused of ‘outrageous cover-up’ after refusing to reveal cost of Rwanda plan

The government has been accused of an “outrageous” cover-up after refusing to reveal how much its plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda will cost.The Home Office claimed that it needs a “safe space” to negotiate agreements and releasing the actual or estimated costs of the scheme would “prejudice relations between UK and Rwanda”.An initial £120m payment has already been made to the country’s government, and the Home Office has confirmed its intention to spend around £100,000 on publicising the deal to migrants in the hope of deterring small boat crossings over the English Channel. A substantial amount of money...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Independence#Scottish Labour#Scottish People#Scottish Parliament#Uk#The Scottish Government#Snp#The Uk Supreme Court#Bbc Radio Scotland
The Independent

‘We’ve been forgotten’: Mother and daughter born in UK unable to travel due to Home Office delay

A woman and her nine-year-old daughter, who has lived in the UK her entire life, are unable to leave the country due to a Home Office delay.Angelique Santos, 34, said she and family “feel they have been forgotten” after waiting eight months for a decision on their EU settlement application.The delay has left them unable to travel to Portugal for medical treatment for her daughter, Jina, and unable to visit family abroad.Ms Santos, who has lived in Britain for 11 years and works in a care home in London, applied to the settlement scheme for herself and Jina in June...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Tens of thousands face ‘devastation’ if government fails to tackle rogue housing providers, charity warns

Tens of thousands of vulnerable people face “devastation” if the government fails to clamp down on rogue supported housing providers, ministers have been warned.Ministers have been urged to take “decisive” action to prevent “eye-watering” amounts of public money from continuing to be paid to unscrupulous housing providers following an investigation by The Independent and openDemocracy.Our probe revealed that more than £132m has been handed out in housing benefit to rogue providers for “exempt accommodation”, which is supposed to offer housing to vulnerable people such as women who have fled domestic abuse, homeless people and care leavers.Under regulations, providers of exempt...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Former Rangers and Scotland keeper Andy Goram dies after short cancer battle

Former Rangers goalkeeper Andy Goram has died after a short battle with cancer, the club has announced.Goram, 58, who also represented Scotland, played for the Ibrox side between 1991 and 1998 – making 260 appearances over the period and winning five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.Born in Bury, Goram began his career at Oldham Athletic before moving north to play for Edinburgh side Hibernian, and then moving to Glasgow.Rangers Football Club are today deeply saddened to announce the death of our legendary goalkeeper, Andy Goram, following a short battle with cancer.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 2, 2022After...
HEALTH
The Independent

‘Turkey got what it wanted’: An Erdogan victory, a poll bump, but little substance in Nato expansion deal

It was criticised by his political opponents as too little, shrugged off as unenforceable by experts and ultimately may do little to improve his political fortunes ahead of major elections scheduled for a year from now.But Turkey’s agreement to allow Sweden and Finland join Nato in exchange for concessions generated positive press and accolades among supporters of the government and sympathetic media, a rare island of good news for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan amid a sea of economic troubles. “Turkey got what it wanted,” declared the staunchly pro-government A Haber TV.The memorandum of understanding signed on Tuesday will probably cool...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Scotland
The Independent

What time is Argentina vs Scotland today?

Scotland head to San Salvador de Jujuy for the first clash of their three-match Test series against Argentina on Saturday evening (8.10pm BST), looking to build on a 45-5 victory over Chile in an ‘A’ international in Santiago last weekend.Head coach Gregor Townsend could do with a successful tour of South America to ease the pressure that is starting to grow on him, 14 months out from the World Cup, after an underwhelming Six Nations that saw Scotland finish fourth, with just two victories from five matches.A trip Argentina could be just the tonic that Townsend needs as the Scots...
RUGBY
The Independent

Russia accused of dropping phosphorus bombs on Snake Island after claiming retreat

Russia has again been accused of using phosphorus bombs in its war on Ukraine, this time in an attack on Snake Island, just a day after Moscow claimed to have retreated from the Black Sea outpost in a “gesture of goodwill”.Located just 22 miles from the shores of Nato member Romania, the island – also known as Zmiinyi – had been held by Moscow since February, when it took on symbolic as well as strategic importance after a Ukrainian soldier’s defiant response to a Russian warship was adopted as a popular battle cry.On Thursday, after Kyiv reported launching a...
MILITARY
The Independent

Home Office claims migrant boat pilots ‘face life behind bars’ are false, CPS guidance suggests

The Home Office has claimed that migrants who steer dinghies across the English Channel “could face life behind bars” but the real jail terms are likely to be two or three years, The Independent can reveal.New laws that came into force this week raised the maximum penalty for facilitating illegal immigration from 14 years to life imprisonment.The same act made it easier to prosecute asylum seekers for piloting boats by removing a requirement that the offence had to be done for gain, and making entering British waters without permission a crime.In a statement released when the laws came into effect...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

First gay Married At First Sight UK couple to march at Pride in London

The first gay couple on hit reality series Married At First Sight UK will march at the Pride in London parade to raise awareness for prostate cancer.Matthew Jameson and Daniel McKee became the first gay couple to take part on the Channel 4 show in 2021.The couple have partnered with Prostate Cancer UK for this year’s Pride parade to raise awareness on the disease’s impact on the LGBT+ community.Jameson, from Leeds, said his father was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2004. It was fortunately caught early and treated successfully.The former charity worker said: “My dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer...
SOCIETY
The Independent

European court intervenes in case of British pair condemned to death by Russia

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has intervened in the case of two Britons condemned to death for fighting Russian forces in Ukraine.The Strasbourg-based court has indicated to Moscow that it should ensure the death penalty imposed on Aiden Aslin, 28, originally from Newark in Nottinghamshire, and Shaun Pinner, 48, from Bedfordshire, is not carried out.The pair have been treated as foreign mercenaries by pro-Russian authorities in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), who handed down the sentences to the men who were fighting for the Ukrainian army.Mr Aslin and Mr Pinner were living in Ukraine before the invasion...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK Covid hotspots in your area as infections surge 30% to 2.3 million

More than 2.3 million people were infected with Covid-19 last week as cases rose by more than 30 per cent.According to most recent data from the Office for National Statistics, one in 30 people in England had coronavirus in the week ending 24 June as case increases continue to be driven up by the Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5.This equates to 2.3 million infections - up by 32 per cent from 1.7 million in the previous week.It is the highest estimate for weekly infections since late April, but is still some way below the record high of 4.9 million reached...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Flight disruption compensation: there must be a better way

The good folk at Which? – the brand name of the Consumers’ Association – have strong views on compensation for airline passengers whose flights are delayed. Not a penny less is their attitude.The context: if your flight arrives at its destination airport (arrival counted as the time the first door opens) three hours or more late, you are generally entitled to between £220 and £520 in cash compensation.The intentions of the compensation system first dreamed up by the European Union 18 years ago were no doubt sound. But the legislation was poorly thought out and subsequently interpreted oddly by the...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

722K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy