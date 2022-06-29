ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tory MP sparks shouts of ‘shame’ as he mistakes Lindsay Hoyle for deputy speaker

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Peter Aldous sparked shouts of “shame” in the House of Commons as he mistook Sir Lindsay Hoyle for the deputy speaker.

The Tory MP was likely thrown off by the fact that Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer were not going back and forth during PMQs, with their deputies instead debating on Wednesday (29 June).

“Thank you very much Mr Deputy Speaker,” Mr Aldous said as he began his question.

He was quickly mocked by those around him and went on to offer his “sincere apologies” to the speaker.

The Independent

The Independent

