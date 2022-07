Anyone who saw Andy Murray and Serena Williams charm their way through two rounds of the mixed doubles in 2019, with actual visible smiles no less, would have agreed that it was the kind of Wimbledon moment that couldn’t really be bettered. Anyone, that is, bar Venus Williams and Jamie Murray who watched it and thought: look at the state of those two, we can do better than that. And so it is that the pair – no less famous and successful in their own way and loved just as much by their parents – have announced themselves as competitors in the mixed doubles this year. Of course, Venus and Jamie between them have won more doubles matches than Serena and Andy (48-26), and if there’s one way to outdo a feelgood memory it’s to go out and win more silverware. Sibling rivalry, ain’t it sweet.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO