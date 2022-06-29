ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Here’s why your July Fourth cookout will likely be more expensive than last year

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmdfV_0gPWpnnA00

(NEXSTAR) – It’s no secret that inflation has been pushing the price of nearly everything up. Unfortunately, those prices likely won’t be cooling off for your July Fourth cookout.

In a recent report, the American Farm Bureau Federation found the average July Fourth cookout (serving 10 people) will cost $69.68, up 17% – or about $10 – compared to last summer . The usual culprits – supply chain disruptions, inflation, and war in Ukraine – are to blame, according to AFBF.

“Despite higher food prices, the supply chain disruptions and inflation have made farm supplies more expensive; like consumers, farmers are price-takers not price-makers,” AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan said in a Monday news release . “Bottom line, in many cases the higher prices farmers are being paid aren’t covering the increase in their farm expenses. The cost of fuel is up and fertilizer prices have tripled.”

LIST: Most dangerous fireworks in the US

While reviewing the prices of 12 common cookout dishes, AFBF found the cost of ground beef has risen the most since last year. A 2-pound pack of ground beef now costs just over $11, up 36% from $8.20 in 2021.

Other popular cookout meats like chicken breasts and pork chops, and staples like potato salad, hamburger buns, and cookies, have also increased in price since the summer of 2021.

Not every item is on the rise, though. According to AFBF, the prices for strawberries, sliced cheese, and potato chips have dropped year-over-year. That’s especially true for the berries – two pints of strawberries cost $4.44 this summer, down from $5.30.

Here’s a look at the year-over-year price differences for each item reviewed by AFBF:

Item 2022 2021
Ground beef (2-pounds) $11.12 $8.20
Boneless, skinless chicken breasts (2-pounds) $8.99 $6.74
Pork & beans (32 ounces) $2.53 $1.90
Center cut pork chops (3 pounds) $15.26 $11.63
Fresh-squeezed lemonade (2.5 quarts) $4.43 $3.65
Homemade potato salad (2.5 pounds) $3.27 $2.75
Hamburger buns (8-pack) $1.93 $1.66
Vanilla ice cream (half-gallon) $5.16 $4.69
Chocolate chip cookies (13-ounce bag) $4.31 $4.02
Strawberries (2 pints) $4.44 $5.30
Sliced cheese (1 pound) $3.53 $4.05
Potato chips (16 ounces) $4.71 $4.93
The average price of 12 common July Fourth cookout items in 2021 and 2022, courtesy the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The AFBF compiled data with the help of 176 volunteer shoppers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Grocery store shelves aren’t the only places with high prices. The national average for a regular gallon of gas is almost $5, nearly $2 higher than it was around the same time last year, AAA reports . Gas prices have been falling for the past two weeks, according to AAA , but it’s unclear just how low the prices will go.

AAA predicts roughly 42 million Americans to hit the roads for July Fourth, up from 41.8 million last year .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Cardinals promote Gomez to Memphis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the most electric bats to come through Hammons Field is on the move. On Tuesday, the Cardinals announced that Moises Gomez has earned a promotion to join AAA’s Memphis Redbirds. In just a half-season this summer, Gomez hit 23 home runs, which is tied for fifth most in a single-season […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#July Fourth#Food Prices#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Cookout#Food Drink#Afbf
KOLR10 News

Shots fired, vehicles damaged in central Springfield Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police confirmed shots were fired Tuesday at 835 S. Robberson Avenue, between Madison Street and Grand Street. Robberson Avenue is just east of Campbell Avenue. Several cars were damaged when shots were fired. An OzarksFirst photojournalist got video of damage done to the cars on Wednesday morning. “So I ducked down […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Drive-by shooting part of Springfield’s bigger problem

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After gun laws were relaxed in recent years, reports of gun violence are on the rise in Springfield, leading to situations such as the drive-by shooting Tuesday night. Travis Eastburn was in an apartment building between South Robberson Avenue and Grant Street when he heard what he initially thought were fireworks, but […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KOLR10 News

Where to watch fireworks for the 4th of July weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Independence Day is just around the corner and communities are gearing up for the celebration. Here’s a list of places planning firework shows across the Ozarks: Kimberling City’s Fireburst Celebration Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Kimberling City Police Department at 34 Kimberling Boulevard in Kimberling City. The Kimberling City’s Fireburst Celebration […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

2007 Texas County homicide reopened with help from true crime show

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo.– One man has been arrested and charged in connection to a 2007 cold case homicide, after a true crime television program brought up resources. In November 2007 authorities in Texas County responded to the discovery of Ricky Luebbert’s body near Tyrone. An investigation and autopsy revealed Luebbert had died from a gunshot […]
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Take a look inside Finley Farms’ new restaurant

OZARK, Mo. – Finley Farms in Ozark Missouri is opening a new upscale fine dining experience on July 1, 2022. Finley Farms describe themselves as a restoration and a reimagination of the historic Ozark Mill in Ozark Missouri they offer fine dining and event venues. Finley Farms said they are opening a fine dining upscale […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

YMCA is trying to sell the downtown location

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozarks Regional YMCA (ORYMCA) is listing the building on Jefferson Ave. downtown for sale due to declining membership usage and increasing costs of the 100-plus-year-old building. In a release to members, it stated: “The ORYMCA Association will list the property for sale and will work with Zamora Real Estate through this […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

BREAKING: Fire breaks out in historic Joplin building

JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning fire erupts at the Old Joplin Library building, with flames and smoke covering every floor. Joplin Fire Chief, Gerald Ezell said dozens of fire crews were dispatched to the historic building, located at 830 Wall (at the intersection of 9th Street and Wall Avenue), just after 5:00 a.m. Thursday (6/30). […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy