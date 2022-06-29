ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power mostly restored in south Lansing

By Autumn Pitchure
 3 days ago

UPDATE: (WLNS) — Power has been restored for most of south Lansing.

As of 1:16 p.m. the Lansing Board of Water and Light outage center shows that 86 customers are still without power. That number is down from almost 2,500 earlier Wednesday.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to the Lansing Board of Water and Light, there are currently 18 power outages affecting nearly 2,500 people in the Lansing area.

The majority of these outages are in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Cedar Street, near Meijer and Target in south Lansing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K6ng4_0gPWpdxu00

The outages started as early as 6:51 a.m.

Meteorologists say weather may have been a factor in the outage, as showers and thunderstorms were moving through the Lansing area when the outage was reported. A few lightning strikes were produced from the line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GIFJN_0gPWpdxu00
