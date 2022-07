With fireworks in abundance this week and the Fourth of July coming Monday, complaint numbers are sure to pick up. Emporia Police officers Jaffar Agha and JT Klaurens brought the J and J Morning Show segment to KVOE listeners Thursday. Fireworks complaints have been low so far this week, but they typically increase the day or two before the holiday. Agha explained the department’s general approach towards fireworks complaints.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO