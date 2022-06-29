Hobson City names Chandler to Town Council

Coretta Chandler, the newest member of the Hobson City Town Council.

HOBSON CITY — Coretta Chandler, a lifetime resident of Hobson City, has been appointed to fill one of the two vacant seats on the Town Council.

The newest council member, who will be seated in Place No. 3, said she just “wanted to serve.”

“I grew up here, and my family grew up here,” Chandler said. “I’m the fourth generation. I wanted to join the council to serve my community the best I can.”

The council will continue to seek someone to fill the Place No. 1 position as well as continue advertising for the vacant position of city clerk.

Chandler was able to cast one of her first official votes Monday night as part of a unanimous decision by the Town Council to quick deed one acre of the town’s land to Fresh Start Homes, LLC, of Anniston as part of Phase I of what is being referred to as the Nehemiah Home Development Project.

With funding coming through Anniston’s Home Investments Partnerships Program, the initial acre will be the site of a pilot home for the program. There are 12 adjoining acres that could be used as part of the project should the pilot program prove to be successful.

The project “will assist low to moderate income families in realizing their dream of becoming homeowners,” the city’s application states.

Mayor Alberta McCrory said getting the project to this stage “has been a long time coming” and noted it could be the beginning of having more positive development within the town’s limits.

“This could raise all of our property values,” said Councilman Frederick Striplin.

McCrory also talked about the tentative schedule for the town’s annual Founder’s Day Festival slated for Aug. 14-20.