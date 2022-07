SAN FRANCISCO ( Associated Press) – A California agency on Thursday cleared the way for the Oakland Athletics to continue planning a $12 billion waterfront ballpark project. The San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission voted 23-2 to reclassify the 56-acre terminal at the Port of Oakland as a mixed-use area where a new ballpark could be built. The vote is the first in a series of legal hurdles that the team must overcome before the project is allowed to break ground.

