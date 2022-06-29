ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, OH

Motorcycle accident kills Rittman man, injures Dalton woman

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon claimed the life of a Rittman man, while seriously injuring a woman from Dalton....

WHIZ

Fatal Motorcycle Accident Kills Frazeysburg Man

A motorcycle accident has claimed the life of a Frazeysburg man. The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol said the crash took place Thursday around 8:30 PM on Canal Road near the intersection of Spencer Road in Jackson Township in Muskingum County. Sergeant Jeff Jirles said 28-year-old Forrest Lee...
FRAZEYSBURG, OH
cleveland19.com

68-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Stark County

ONSABURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 68-year-old man died Thursday evening after a head-on collision in Stark County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Thomas K. Miller, of Minerva. In a news release, the highway patrol said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on U.S....
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Fatal Accidents an Hour Apart in Stark County

A three vehicle accident on Route 30 in Osnaburg Township last night has taken the life of 68-year old Thomas Miller of Minerva. His pick up truck struck a car head on. The car went left of center attempting to pass traffic in a no passing zone and hit the pick up truck. That driver – 25-year old Kenneth Wolfe of Massillon was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in his car, 22-year old Bella Baroni of Magoadore, also suffered serious injuries. The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.
STARK COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Dalton pilot crashes plane, suffers only minor injuries

The FAA is investigating a plane crash last night at an airport just outside of Wadsworth. It happened at around 9:30pm, at Guilford Township’s Sky Park Airport, when a plane struck a guardrail and overturned while attempting to land. Fortunately, the pilot, a 78-year old Dalton man, escaped with only minor injuries. It is believed that some sort of technical problem may have led to the crash.
DALTON, OH
cleveland19.com

28-year-old killed in Euclid shooting, police say

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police said the department is investigating the deadly shooting of a 28-year-old man. According to police, the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 21200 block of Priday Avenue. Euclid police have identified the victim as Robert Jamal White, of Cleveland. The victim’s father,...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

3 men arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated the deadly shooting of a 27-year-old man that occurred at a gas station on the city’s East Side. Officers and emergency crews first responded just before 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday for the shooting near the intersection of Miles Avenue and East 116th Street.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Small plane crashes in Medina County: What we know

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — A pilot is safe after a small plane crashed in Medina County late Wednesday at the Skypark Airport in Guilford Township. Authorities say it was around 9:38 p.m. when troopers were called to the scene where they found a 2018 Vans Kit Model Aircraft overturned just north of the runway.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Two Injured in Coshocton County Crash

Nick McWilliams reporting – Two suffered injuries in a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday evening. The Coshocton County Fire Department was toned out late Tuesday at 9:10 a m. The crash occurred at the intersection of Chestnut and North Third Street, involving two local residents. Authorities say that 18-year-old Dalton...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Willoughby Police: Can you ID this shoplifting suspect?

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Police Department has looked to the public to assist in identifying a suspect of shoplifting. Police said that the woman was seen leaving in a gray or silver Chevy Malibu. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Willoughby Police...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
TheDailyBeast

Akron Cops Fired 90 Shots at Slain Black Delivery Driver, Family Attorney Says

Family attorneys say Jayland Walker was shot at 90 times by Akron, Ohio, police as they pursued the 25-year-old Black man on Monday. With body-cam footage still under wraps, Walker’s family begged for answers Thursday after he was gunned down in what began as a traffic stop for a traffic-equipment violation. Police said Walker, a DoorDash driver, refused to stop then fired at officers during a brief chase. Even without seeing body-cam, however, family attorney Bobby DiCello said Thursday he plans to hold each of the eight cops involved—reportedly seven white cops, one Black—accountable. “I’m going to say this to any police officer who wants to avoid accountability: we will get to the bottom of what occurred,” he said.
AKRON, OH

