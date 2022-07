School board members with the Norwayne Local District took time at their meeting this week to recognize the boys’ state championship track team and the high school’s writing team, which placed second at its state competition. The board also approved a new school bus emergency plan and discussed the resurfacing of the elementary school’s parking lot and playground. That project actually gets underway tomorrow and should take about a week to complete.

CRESTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO