More than two dozen crew members are feared dead after an industrial support ship broke in two during a storm in the South China Sea, Hong Kong emergency services have said.Planes and helicopters were sent out to the scene by authorities to rescue the crew. But, as of 5.30pm local time, just three of the 30 workers onboard had been brought to safety.The Hong Kong Government Flying Service shared photos from the rescue mission, which appear to show a crew member being lifted onto a rescue helicopter as colossal waves pummelled the vessel which had broken into two parts.The incident...

