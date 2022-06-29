Salina Fire Department offers fireworks checklist

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued an Emergency Order of Suspension to the Golden Explorers daycare in McPherson. "State law allows the Secretary of KDHE to issue such an order when, in the opinion of the Secretary," the press release from KDHE read. "The order is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety."

