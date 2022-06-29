ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina Fire Department offers fireworks checklist

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As you prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, following this checklist could help reduce injuries to those...

Hutch Post

Peterson: Work on Washington Bike Boulevard continues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The work on the Washington bicycle boulevard continues northward now that the refuge island has been put in on 17th Avenue, though the storm sewer work isn't quite done yet. "The heaviest portion of the construction is essentially from 17th to 19th," said Director of Engineering...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

City of South Hutchinson puts out July 2 traffic map

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of South Hutchinson has released information about parking and viewing areas for the fireworks show on July 2. Parking is permitted in the yellow areas as well as the nearby side streets so long as they are not marked as a "no parking" zone. Viewing areas are the green shaded or green outline areas. Though not marked, this includes the perimeter area around the ball fields.
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas issues emergency suspension of licensed McPherson daycare

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued an Emergency Order of Suspension to the Golden Explorers daycare in McPherson. "State law allows the Secretary of KDHE to issue such an order when, in the opinion of the Secretary," the press release from KDHE read. "The order is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety."
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson Co. driver’s license renewals by appointment

Dickinson County residents needing to renew their driver’s licenses can do so at the county treasurer’s office by appointment or they can renew online using the iKan app. For people who want to renew their license in person, the process is lengthy – which is the reason the Dickinson County Treasurer’s office no longer takes walk-ins.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Driver escapes wreck before fire engulfs pickup south of Salina

An Assaria man escaped a wrecked pickup before fire engulfed it south of Salina late Wednesday night. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Jonathan Yost, 43, of Assaria, was southbound in the 4900 block of S. Ohio in a 1969 Chevrolet C10 pickup at approximately 11:54 p.m. Wednesday when the pickup left the roadway and struck trees along the roadside.
SALINA, KS
beloitcall.com

First Kansas facility of its kind!

Tours were given on Thursday as the City of Beloit Solar Farm was providing upwards of 20 percent of the town’s power supply at that time of their Grand Opening. The 2.0 megawatts tracking facility is the first of its kind owned by a municipal electric utility in the state ...
BELOIT, KS
Salina Post

Three Salina women cited after disturbance

Three Salina woman were cited after a domestic disturbance Tuesday night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the area of N. 13th Street and W. Ash Street at 8 p.m. Tuesday for the report of an altercation involving three women and a handgun.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 30

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Dalton, Jason Brian; 45; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Failure to...
Hutch Post

Nickerson Elementary School placed in lockdown Wednesday morning

NICKERSON, Kan. — The report of an armed subject led officials to place Nickerson Elementary School into lockdown Wednesday morning. According to Steve Lutz of the Reno County Sheriff's Department, the family of Kristopher Gobble phoned law enforcement after they had an altercation with him. Because his known address was near the school, law enforcement asked that the building be placed in lockdown. Summer school was in session at the time.
NICKERSON, KS
Salina Post

Head to downtown Salina for First Friday fun

Downtown Salina is the place to be for First Friday fun!. The festivities will begin at the Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm Street, where a reception is scheduled in Gallery 708 from 4-5:30 p.m. The work of Lisa Urban, mostly oil on canvas paintings, is the current ehxhibition in the gallery. Light snacks will be served.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Sean Morton named interim Salina police chief

Deputy Chief Sean Morton has been appointed as Salina's interim police chief. He will begin his interim role Friday. Earlier this month, Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson announced that he was retiring. "Chief Nelson intended to retire on September 2nd, but has elected to move that date to July 1...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County plans ARPA grant webinar for non-profits

Do you work with a local non-profit? Does your organization need funding to make physical changes that adapt to the post-pandemic environment?. Then join us Friday at 11 a.m.(via Zoom) for an informational webinar on Saline County's latest American Rescue Plan Grant program: Capital Improvements for Non-profits Grant (CING). The...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

