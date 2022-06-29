Aura Photo-Inspired Prints Are Summer’s Most Alluring Trend

Calling all tarot, spirituality, and candle lovers: meet your newest must-have. The Tarot Trio is a three-card tarot reading in candle form. Yes, you read that right. Each candle represents your past, present, and future with a metal charm of one of the Major Arcanas hidden in the wax. It's the brainchild of Birthdate Co., known for its customisable birthday books and candles inspired by every day and zodiac sign in the year. Now, Birthdate Co. has taken its unique spin on spirituality and applied it to the tarot. In addition to the three candles, the box comes with an accompanying guidebook explaining the meaning of each of the 22 Major Arcanas of the Tarot and how to best interpret them based on which candle it was pulled from. The candles themselves are an all-natural soy and coconut wax blend, with high-quality fragrances that burn a total of 20-30 hours, though you don't have to wait that long to do your reading. The charms can be extracted after a few hours of burn time.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO