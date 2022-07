London City Airport wants its ban on flights after 1pm on Saturdays to be scrapped.The airport is also calling for more flights to be allowed early in the morning and late at night.It claimed the measures are vital to allow it to meet future demand.But residents’ organisation Hacan East warned the plans will “anger” local communities.London City has launched a consultation on the proposals, which will require agreement from the London Borough of Newham, where it is located.The airport’s hours of operation are currently restricted to 6.30am-10.30pm on weekdays, 6.30am-1pm on Saturdays, and 12.30-10.30pm on Sundays.Flights could be permitted as...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO