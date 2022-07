In Philadelphia, the beginning of summer means being outdoors, enjoying the sun. It also means weekend block parties through nearly every neighborhood in the city. On Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10, head over to Philadelphia Brewing Company in Kensington from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. for a craft market and block party, hosted in conjunction with Six Ways Markets. The all ages event is free to attend, and is dog-friendly for those looking to spend a weekend out with the whole family.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO