ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Video shows bison attacking family at Yellowstone National Park

By Kiah Armstrong, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hZ1w6_0gPWnY0D00

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK ( KTVX ) – One man was taken to the hospital after he and his family were attacked by a bison at Yellowstone National Park Monday.

Video footage from parkgoer Rob Goodell shows the family extremely close to the bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful before he charges at them. What appears to be a family of four or five people, including a child, run in an effort to escape.

One person in the group, a 34-year-old Colorado man, was gored and sustained an arm injury, National Park officials say.

The injured man was taken to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

Warning: The video below may be difficult for some viewers to watch

Video courtesy of Rob Goodell

Goodell says prior to recording the video he had been following the bison for a while. He watched the situation unfold, and claims the man seen wearing a hat in the video approached the bison and got too close.

According to Goodell, the man who was pummeled was the first to get the bison riled up. The bison then went after the older couple because the child ran toward them.

White House aide testifies Trump sent armed mob to Capitol

Jeremy Shaw, a park manager at Utah’s Antelope Island, said people often get too close to bison. “They always want to get closer and closer for photos. But ultimately, any time there is a dangerous interaction with wildlife, it’s because the person got too close.”

This is the second reported incident in 2022 of a visitor getting too close to a bison, and the animal responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for nine wanted central Ohio felons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help in finding nine central Ohio felons wanted for a variety of crimes. Richard Jones Wanted for: Felonious Assault Kathleen Starkey Wanted for: Four counts of Robbery Omer Ramadhan Wanted for: Two counts of Aggravated Arson Dahir Ali Wanted for: Kidnapping and Felonious […]
NBC4 Columbus

Overdoses kill 6 people in 1 day in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Six people died Monday from drug overdoses, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office said. Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz said the drugs tied to the fatal overdoses are not yet known, but that “fentanyl has been in the majority of overdose deaths in Franklin County for the last few years.” Ortiz added […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Idaho State
State
Utah State
Daily Mail

Group of up to 60 hikers, including a mom and six-month-old baby, were left stranded in Utah as flash flooding wiped out the roads and wrecked their pickup trucks

A group of up to 60 hikers at Capitol Reef National Park in Utah, including a mother with a six-month-old baby, were left stranded on a mountain after severe flooding trapped them there. Orrin Allen, Noah Gremmert and Cooper Allen described their experience when severe flooding trapped them on a...
UTAH STATE
CBS News

Thieves disappear with 20 shipping containers full of gold and silver ore and TVs from Mexico seaport

Mexico City — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday. José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Yellowstone Park#Bison#Streaming Video#Accident#White House#Capitol Jeremy Shaw
CBS News

Girl loses her leg in shark attack at Florida beach: "It's a tragedy"

A girl suffered serious injuries Thursday when she was attacked by a shark at a beach in Florida, authorities said, continuing a frightening trend in the state that accounts for nearly 40% of unprovoked shark bites worldwide. Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett told CBS affiliate WCTV that the girl had surgery and lost her leg, but is expected to survive.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Grizzly Bear to Ever Roam Yellowstone

There are a number of fearsome predators that live in our National Parks, but do you know just how big the biggest grizzly bear to ever roam Yellowstone National Park was? How did the immense size of this bear compare to other grizzlies in the wild, and what did it need to eat in order to get so big?
ANIMALS
The Cheyenne Post

Fatal Accident in Western Wyoming

On June 19, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 506 on US 191 south of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 2:47 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2006 Nissan Altima was headed north on US 191. The driver of the Nissan could not maintain...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

He applied to work for Grove City police. They arrested him instead

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – A man looking for work with the Grove City Police Department was arrested instead after officers found an out-of-state warrant on his record. Austin Beauchamp had applied for a Grove City police communications technician job, a department spokesman told NBC4 on Friday. During the interview process, a detective was following […]
GROVE CITY, OH
Alina Andras

5 beautiful but underrated places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio then you definitely know that this state has a lot to offer. There are many hidden gems that just wait for tourists to discover them. And while there are a few popular places that are highly praised by both local people and travellers, Ohio has so much more to offer, and that's what this article is all about: beautiful but often overlooked places in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Watch: Bison gores Yellowstone visitor

Video shows the moment a bison gored a visitor at Yellowstone National Park. The man was taken to an Idaho hospital with an arm injury. The incident is the second time this year that a visitor got too close to an animal.June 29, 2022.
IDAHO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Pepper spray flies when Hilltop store employee asks woman to leave

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a woman is facing assault charges after she used pepper spray on a store employee.  According to Columbus police, around 4:30 p.m., May 14, the suspect became disruptive inside a store along the 2100 block of Sullivant Avenue and was asked to leave by an employee.   The suspect became disorderly […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy