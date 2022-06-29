LCIS School Board to meet Thursday, June 30th

Jerrod M. Bales, 45, of Bedford, passed away at 3:52 p.m., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Born on February 12, 1977, in Bedford, he was the son of Michael Bales and Cheri (Adkins) Ross. He married Heather Stancombe on August 8, 1999, and they had two daughters, Hannah, and Jenna. He worked in Contractor Services for Lowes. He enjoyed basketball, football, golf, and baseball and was an avid IU fan. He was an amazing husband and father; he loved his family fiercely. He was a generous guy, that would go out of his way to help, he wanted to make you smile, and always had a joke to tell and a hug for anyone that needed it. Jerrod was a generous man, and his final wish was to be an organ donor, his gift will help many others live on.

