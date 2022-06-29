ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

LCIS School Board to meet Thursday, June 30th

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE – The Lawrence County Independent School Board will meet in executive session on Thursday, June 30th at 5:30 p.m. with a public session following at 7:00 p.m. Chad Shock, Interim President – Lawrence County Independent...

