PHOTOS/VIDEO: RPS school bus garage catches fire on Chamberlayne Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A building on the 1900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue leased by Richmond Public Schools to repair buses caught fire, sending a large amount of smoke into the sky.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, units arrived at the scene at 6:33 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29. Crews had the fire extinguished about an hour later at 7:37.

Four or five buses were inside the building at the time of the fire and two vehicles have been damaged beyond repair. One person was inside the building but was able to get out safely. No injuries have been reported.

Today is the first day of summer school at RPS, which superintendent Jason Kamras said is actively looking for a new site at which to repair buses.

“This has been a hard year for us at RPS, and one thing I know for certain is whenever we get knocked down, we get back up, and we will continue to do so with this as well,” Said Kamras.

