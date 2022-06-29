PHOTOS/VIDEO: RPS school bus garage catches fire on Chamberlayne Avenue

Four or five buses were inside the building at the time of the fire and two vehicles have been damaged beyond repair. One person was inside the building but was able to get out safely. No injuries have been reported.
Today is the first day of summer school at RPS, which superintendent Jason Kamras said is actively looking for a new site at which to repair buses.
“This has been a hard year for us at RPS, and one thing I know for certain is whenever we get knocked down, we get back up, and we will continue to do so with this as well,” Said Kamras.
The Richmond Public Schools' Lit limo was one of five buses destroyed today in an early morning garage fire. Just a week and a half ago 8News partnered with the Lit Limo for the 26th Annual Founders Day of Caring, where 8News team members spent hours installing flooring, shelving and getting the bookmobile back up and running for the summer. Due to budget changes, RPS didn't have the money to help renovate the new bus, so 8News stepped in to lend a hand.
Work is underway within Richmond Public Schools (RPS) to replace school buses and find an alternate maintenance facility for its fleet, after a massive Wednesday fire destroyed a leased repair site and five school buses used by the division.
