ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams dies at 98

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams has passed away. He was 98. The Woody Williams Foundation writes Wednesday, “at 3:15 a.m., Hershel Woodrow Williams, affectionately known by many as Woody, went home to be with the Lord. Woody peacefully joined his beloved wife Ruby while...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Sandra Sue Mauller Watson

Sandra Sue Mauller Watson, 75, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 29, 1946, a daughter of the late Burnell Mauller and the late Freda Bayse. Sandra was married on July 28, 1971, to Howard Sherman Watson, Jr. who preceded her in death on July 27, 2021. Mrs. Watson is survived by her sons, Archie Powell and Donnie Powell, both of Clarksburg; her daughter, Malena Watson and her companion Johnny Lynn of Clarksburg; five grandchildren, Rachelle Scalise and husband Scott, Samyra Kesling and husband Ethan, Carly Powell, Trevor Powell, and Brandon Scheuvront; two great grandchildren, Hadley Louden and Delainee Scalise. She also leaves behind one sister, Judy Hood of Stonewood; two brothers, Marshall Mauller and wife Kathy of Clarksburg, and Ronnie Snyder and wife Diane of Clarksburg; special cousin Mary Virginia Coffman; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Joey Powell; two brothers, Gary Mauller and Harold Mauller; her sister, Linda Kay Snyder, sister-in-law, Goldy Mauller, and a very close friend, Carol Ann Lynette Cunningham. Mrs. Watson, who was lovingly called “Nan” loved cooking and crocheting. She never met a stranger and had a heart of gold, and no one ever left her home hungry. Above all, her family was her world. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Watson will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

June Jefferson Award Winner: Dianna Samples

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of June, we’re honoring Dianna Samples. Dianna has volunteered her time to a significant historical project in Salem. The Salem Train Depot was originally built in...
SALEM, WV
WDTV

Rosalea Nela Davis Knotts

Rosalea Nela Davis Knotts, 92, a resident of Hambleton, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and under the care of WV Caring. Rosalea was born Saturday, June 14, 1930, in Elk, a daughter of the late John William Davis and...
HAMBLETON, WV
WDTV

Stonewood celebrates 75 years as a town

STONEWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Town of Stonewood is celebrating its 75th anniversary this weekend. The festivities kicked off today with food, games and vendors. There will also be a fireworks display starting tonight at dusk. Saturday will see the dedication of Teddy Shingleton Park, a local hero killed during...
STONEWOOD, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cabell County, WV
State
West Virginia State
WDTV

Barbour County community kicks off Fourth of July

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County community gathered at the Barbour County Fairgrounds to start their Fourth of July weekend with a parade and fireworks. The organizer of the event, April D. Sinsel, said that last year they just held fireworks. She reached out to members of the community...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Porch collapses at Wings Ole’ in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A porch on the property of Wings Ole’ on University Ave. collapsed Thursday evening, officials say. According to Monongalia County Emergency Services, the restaurant’s porch collapsed at 8:10 p.m. Monongalia County EMS and the Morgantown Fire Department responded to the scene, which was cleared...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Morgantown’s Riggs named 2022 Gatorade WV Girls T&F POTY

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown’s Irene Riggs is the 2022 Gatorade West Virginia Girls Track & Field Player of the Year for a second year in a row. Riggs broke a number of records during her junior season, most notably the state record in the two-mile with a time of 9:50.72. This time is the best in state history and the second best in high school track & field history. The riding senior also won the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter events at the Class AAA state meet in May.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Woody Williams
Person
Ray Mabus
WDTV

Harrison County busy prepping schools for student return

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s officially summertime and that means the kids aren’t at school but, the work doesn’t stop. The end of the school year is just the start for the district’s maintenance and janitorial teams said assistant superintendent Jimmy Lopez. “We have to make...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Old dynamite found in Tygart Hotel in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A reporter on the scene says crews have unblocked the roadway. Stokes says Davis Avenue has reopened, and the scene is all clear. Officials said old dynamite was discovered in the Tygart Hotel in Elkins. People are asked to evacuate and avoid the area near Davis...
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

How firework shows stay safe

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fourth of July is right around the corner and that means celebrations. Towns around the area will be holding their Fourth of July festivities in the coming days, and of course, many of those will include firework displays. Buckhannon Firefighter Shane Jenkins says while these...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Sunset Drive-In opens after second setback

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Sunset Drive-In in Shinnston has had its share of issues this year, but the summer time staple is getting ready to welcome back guests. One of those issues was that the drive-in was broken into. Owner John Ellis said they took a lot of items...
SHINNSTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medal Of Honor#The Va Medical Center#U S Marines
WDTV

Multiple agencies respond to altercation at Pleasant Creek Campground

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to an altercation just after 9 p.m. Thursday evening at Pleasant Creek Campground, officials tell 5 News. Harrison County Emergency Services officials say there are “unofficial reports” of shots fired. The West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources,...
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

Angler breaks 17-year record for largest channel catfish caught in WV

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A 17-year record for the largest channel catfish caught in West Virginia was broken on Tuesday, the state Division of Natural Resources said. On June 20, Allen Burkett, of Criders, Va., caught a channel catfish that weighed 36.96 pounds and measured 40.59 inches in length.
HOBBIES
WDTV

Preseason confidence brewing at Pony Lewis Field

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown football returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 last season in the Mohigans’ second season under head coach Sean Biser. This year, they want to make it back and win. Morgantown posted a 1-3 start in the beginning of 2021, but...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVU football single-game tickets go on sale July 6

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With the 2022 West Virginia University football season opener just two months away, the Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that mini-package and single-game tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, July 6 at 9 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase online by...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WDTV

Marshall officially joins Sun Belt Conference, WVU joins as men’s soccer affiliate

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDTV) - Marshall University officially joined the Sun Belt Conference this Friday, leaving Conference USA after a long winded dispute over its departure. Alongside Marshall, Southern Mississippi and Old Dominion will join the Herd as teams to leave C-USA for the Sun Belt. James Madison University also joins the SBC for its first season of FBS football, rounding out the additions for the conference.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDTV

Two people transported after ATV crash

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were transported to the hospital following an ATV crash in Mannington. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near Husky Highway, according to the Marion County 911 Center. The crash reportedly happened on private property. Officials said two people were transported to the hospital....
MANNINGTON, WV
WDTV

One final season remains for Philip Barbour’s Emily Denison

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour’s Emily Denison is a familiar face on the Class AA all-state roster, having earned the honor for a third year in a row last fall. That isn’t the only honor she and the Colts saw last season, either. “I definitely am excited...
PHILIPPI, WV
WDTV

Two plead guilty to murder of ‘Buckie’ Barlow

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Preston County people pleaded guilty to first-degree murder earlier this week in the murder of Phillip “Buckie” Barlow. Laura Lynn Martin, 38, and Robert Joseph Quinn, 45, both of Tunnelton, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with a binding term of life behind bars with mercy and first-degree robbery.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy