Fairfield county – A water rescue may have turned into recovery after dive teams were called into Buckeye lake this afternoon. According to Early reports from Fairfield county, they were called to the scene of an overturned vessel with two people inside around 3:47 pm on Friday, July 1, 2022. Since then multiple first responder units started searching for those two people around the area of 4195 North Bank road in Millersport, just south of the Boat yard at Buckeye lake.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO