Nasa is about to release the “deepest image” ever taken of the universe, it has said.It is one of the many images that are currently being processed from the James Webb Space Telescope, Nasa announced.“One of those images on July 12 is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken,” Nasa administrator Bill Nelson said. “This is farther than humanity has ever looked before, and we’re only beginning to understand what Webb can and will do.”The set of images will also include the telescope’s first ever “spectrum” taken of an exoplanet. Such images can reveal the makeup...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO