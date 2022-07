(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man is dead after being pinned under a tractor north of town Wednesday afternoon. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says the 67-year-old victim was operating a utility tractor on the side of a creek embankment when the tractor tipped and trapped him underneath. The 911 call came in at 5:51 p.m. and emergency crews rushed to the scene in the 7000 Block of 12th Street Northwest in Dovre Township, on the west end of Long Lake. The victim was dead at the scene, and his name has not been released pending notification of family, and the incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO