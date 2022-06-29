ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Full Line-up for Next Week’s WWE NXT Great American Bash

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe complete lineup of matches for the WWE NXT Great American Bash episode airing on Tuesday has been revealed. The following week’s special event will feature Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams as...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ComicBook

WWE's Liv Morgan Reveals Finn Balor and AJ Styles Wanted her to Have the Spotlight During Team-Up

Before Judgement Day's recent leadership turmoil, their biggest challengers were the fan-favorite trio of Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, and AJ Styles. The two teams would throw down several times, and Morgan, Balor, and Styles' group would even earn the BulLiv Club nickname before they disbanded. They seemed to enjoy being on the same team, and in a recent interview with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post, Morgan revealed what it was like working with Balor and Styles, what she thinks of doing more mixed tag team matches, and how Balor and Styles wanted her to be seen, heard, and valued.
WWE
PWMania

MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Announces That She Has Signed a Contract With WWE

Valerie Loureda, a Bellator MMA fighter, revealed that she has signed a contract with WWE in an interview with ESPN.com. She also made the following comments regarding the WWE. “I’m an entertainer. I love glamor. I love production, I love storytelling. And when I saw the WWE, I realized this...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

How Does Bianca Belair Feel About Possible Intergender Matches In WWE?

Intergender matches and man-on-woman violence in WWE haven’t been displayed much since the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but one of WWE’s top stars, “Raw “Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, isn’t shy about welcoming all challengers., including men. “I’m a fan...
WWE
PWMania

The Undertaker Reacts to Stephanie McMahon Stepping in as Interim WWE CEO

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has temporarily resigned from his position as WWE Chairman & CEO. Stephanie McMahon, who will be filling in as the interim Chairman & CEO, issued a message to WWE staff. The Undertaker expressed his thoughts on Stepahnie taking over as CEO in an interview...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Sports
PWMania

New Member of The Bloodline to Be Revealed Soon?

WWE NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa may be joining the main roster soon. There have reportedly recently been discussions regarding bringing Sikoa to RAW or SmackDown, according to a new report from Fightful Select. The seriousness of the conversations, which have continued as recently as this week, was also mentioned. There...
WWE
PWMania

Undertaker Comments On Bianca Belair’s Potential, Evolution Of Becky Lynch

If you ask “The Dead Man,” when it comes to “Big Time Becks'” career in WWE — she is just getting started. The Undertaker recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. One of the topics “The Phenom” discussed during the interview was his thoughts on the emergence over the past couple of years of Becky Lynch as a top WWE Superstar.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – July 1, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. All of the men in the Money in the Bank Ladder match are in the ring with a lot of ladders in the ring. Omos is the only one who has not climbed a ladder of the six in the match. Seth...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Grimes
Person
Roderick Strong
wrestlinginc.com

Undertaker Believes Female WWE Star Has ‘Just Scratched The Surface’

One WWE superstar that scratched and clawed her way to the top of the card is Becky Lynch, now also recognized as Big Time Becks on television. Her efforts have been praised by several WWE legends throughout her run, with the latest being the legendary “Deadman”, The Undertaker.
WWE
PWMania

Sting Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling

Some fans may identify Sting as one of the wrestlers on their Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. The current AEW star provided his own list of wrestlers he would include on Mount Rushmore when speaking with The Schmo. Given that everyone has a different list of their best four wrestlers...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reveals Custom John Cena WWE Title Belt

WWE has been celebrating John Cena’s 20th anniversary with the company throughout the month of June, and the former WWE Champion made his return to Raw on Monday. The celebration is rolling on as today WWE unveiled a special legacy championship belt that was inspired by the leader of the Cenation.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Roman Reigns vs. John Cena From SummerSlam 2021

When legends collide, you know it’s going to be good. WWE has posted a new video to its YouTube channel, showing the full match between Roman Reigns and John Cena for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021. The end of this match also featured the return of Brock Lesnar since Reigns allied himself with Paul Heyman.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Great American Bash#Combat#Nxt#Wwe Performance Center#American
PWMania

Updated WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Line-up

This Saturday, July 2, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will host the 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event. The Kickoff pre-show at 7pm. ET will kick off our live coverage. The updated card is below:. Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

Tony Khan Runs Down Rules For Tonight’s First-Ever AEW Royal Rampage Match

Well, obviously we know that it is a 20-man battle royal, the first of which will take place on tonight’s post-Forbidden Door edition of AEW Rampage. We also know that the winner of the match will move on to be the first contender in AEW to challenge Interim AEW Champion Jon Moxley for the temporary world title created to keep an active champion in the company while undisputed world champion CM Punk is on the shelf recovering from an injury.
WWE
PWMania

Stephanie McMahon, Triple H & The Miz React To Logan Paul’s WWE Signing

Logan Paul continues to be the talk of the pro wrestling town on Thursday after the news of his WWE signing went public. As noted, the social media sensation signed on the dotted line to confirm his WWE in-ring return, immediately making it clear that he’s got his sights set on a revenge match against former tag-team partner The Miz.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Talk on Paul Heyman Working a Bigger Role With WWE Creative

A bigger position with WWE creative may be up for grabs for Paul Heyman. Heyman frequently collaborates on creative projects with prominent performers like Brock Lesnar or The Bloodline, but in the aftermath of the WWE Board of Directors inquiry into Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis, there are rumours that Heyman will now play a larger creative role. While the investigation is ongoing, Vince has temporarily stood down from his Chairman & CEO obligations, although he is still in charge of his creative activities.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Two Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, the final show before Money in the Bank tomorrow night. The first will feature the New Day taking on the Viking Raiders. Meanwhile, six women involved in the Money in the Bank ladder match will face off, with Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans & Shotzi vs. Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan and Asuka.
WWE
PWMania

Speculation on AEW Star Leaving the Company This Fall

There is speculation that one of AEW’s early notable signings may be departing the company. According to rumors going around, Santana has been giving away hints on social media that he may be considering leaving AEW. He tweeted “126 days” in April, which equates to September 1st and would correspond to the time period in which his AEW contract would expire.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy