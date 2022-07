A woman and her nine-year-old daughter, who has lived in the UK her entire life, are unable to leave the country due to a Home Office delay.Angelique Santos, 34, said she and family “feel they have been forgotten” after waiting eight months for a decision on their EU settlement application.The delay has left them unable to travel to Portugal for medical treatment for her daughter, Jina, and unable to visit family abroad.Ms Santos, who has lived in Britain for 11 years and works in a care home in London, applied to the settlement scheme for herself and Jina in June...

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO