Beaverton, MI

Beaverton Tavern back in business

By Tereasa Nims
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
Nearly two years after buying the Beaverton Tavern, Robin Smith-Martin and three of her four children have restored it and officially reopened it on...

