Beaverton Tavern back in business
Nearly two years after buying the Beaverton Tavern, Robin Smith-Martin and three of her four children have restored it and officially reopened it on...www.ourmidland.com
Nearly two years after buying the Beaverton Tavern, Robin Smith-Martin and three of her four children have restored it and officially reopened it on...www.ourmidland.com
Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.https://www.ourmidland.com/
Comments / 1