Flood Warning will continue for northern Minnesota near the Canadian border until midnight Thursday. It is hoped that lake levels will drop 10-14 inches by July. 1st. Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Wisconsin until 8 pm. Tuesday night, a low and its cold front have cut through the region and have even developed some severe weather in Wisconsin. More of that is on tap from another low to the west which will keep the storm chance going Wednesday night into Thursday. Friday gets a high pressure cell to clear the sky and that’s the way it will stay through Sunday. The Fourth of July may get some showers moving back towards us.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO