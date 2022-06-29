ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

How to Spend $69M in Unallocated Rescue Plan Funds

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3miQYL_0gPWjCyJ00
Image via iStock.

Delaware County is sitting on $69 million in unspent and unallocated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times.

Public organizations gave presentations to Delaware County Council recently about how they would use the money.

Requests received included:

  • a $2 million grant to fund a day program supporting up to 200 residents with intellectual disabilities who live at home.
  • $10 million for a Silvercare Campus project in Chester
  • $2 million to renovate two emergency shelters
  • $700,000 for an independent living project in Chester for people with physical and intellectual disabilities
  • $608,000 to build four new homes in Lansdowne under Habitat for Humanity and unspecified funds for a home repair program
  • $2 million for a program fostering and mentoring former convicts and former drug-addicted residents
  • Seed money for the America 250 celebration
  • Money for a public works project involving bridges in Upland for flood control

There was also discussion from council and county officials to use $10 million toward the 2023 budget to make up for lost revenue and to bank the ARPA funds to accrue interest for other county projects.

ARPA money must be spent by the end of 2026.

Read more at the Daily Times about the remaining unallocated ARPA funds.

Electric Fan Giveaway Announced to Help Residents Fight the Heat

Fans will be distributed Mondays through Fridays at the City/County Building. Some relief from the summer heat is being offered to Wilmington’s seniors beginning tomorrow, Thursday, June 30, when the City starts distributing FREE electric fans to eligible residents. Mayor Mike Purzycki and Constituent Services Director Jennifer Prado announced today that FREE fans will be given away Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services, on the 3rd floor of the Redding Government Building at 800 North French Street.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington officials working to fix funky smelling, tasting water

For those who've detected a funky scent coming from their Wilmington tap water, city officials confirm they've smelled it as well, and are working on a solution. According to an announcement Mayor Mike Purzycki, Wilmington's Water Quality Laboratory determined algae growing at an accelerated rate due to higher summer temperatures is causing a musty, earthy smell and taste.
WILMINGTON, DE
DELCO.Today

General Recreation: The Evolution of Playground Design

The We-Go-Round by Landscape Structures, an example of inclusive play. Playground design has come a long way from the traditional steel structures fixed in concrete found in your neighborhoods and schoolyards, according to an article in the Play and Playground Encyclopedia. These days there is a wide range of equipment...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Delaware County, PA
