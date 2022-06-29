ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise Jan. 6th hearing featured former White House aide testimony

By Basil John
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Tuesday’s hearing consisted of testimony from a senior aide to the former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who says she was disappointed with what she experienced.

“The President said something to the effect of I’m the effing president. Take me up to the capitol now,” Cassidy Hutchinson said.

Tuesday, Hutchinson described how former President Donald Trump became aggressive when his secret service refused to take him to the Capitol on January 6th.

“The President reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel…Mr. Engel grabbed his arm he said sir you need to take your hand off the steering wheel…Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge toward Bobby Engel,” Hutchinson said.

In the build-up to the riot, the committee said DC Metropolitan Police spotted multiple individuals with firearms.

During the hearing, audio played: “And underneath the blue jean jacket, complainants both saw stock of an AR-15”, “That subject’s weapon on his right hip”, “I got three men walking down the street in fatigues carrying AR-15.”

But Hutchinson said Trump was upset that metal detectors were used to prevent armed supporters from attending his rally.

“I don’t effing care that they don’t have weapons, they’re not here to hurt me. Take the f’ing mags away,” Hutchinson said.

While watching the riot play out on television, Hutchinson said Meadows was unemotional.

“He almost had a lack of reaction,” Hutchinson said.

But, Hutchinson said she was disgusted when Trump tweeted that former Vice President Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done.

“It was unpatriotic. It was unamerican. We were watching the capitol building get defaced over a lie,”
Hutchinson also said Meadows did seek a pardon from the former President.

