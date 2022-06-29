ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Southampton murder arrest after man dies in hospital

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an assault in a residential area. Hampshire Constabulary said it was called just before 04:00 BST on Wednesday following a disturbance outside a property on Cranbury Terrace in Southampton. Police found a seriously injured man,...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Reading gang-rape investigation closed by police

An investigation into an alleged gang-rape has been dropped by police. A woman, in her 20s, said she had been raped by four unknown men in an alleyway near McIlroy Park in Tilehurst, Reading. Thames Valley Police said officers had conducted "extensive inquiries" after the report on Monday. Following examinations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Murder#After Man#Hospital#Violent Crime#Cranbury Terrace#Cranberry Terrace#Hampshire Police
Daily Mail

Twist in case of missing 11-year-old boy who was miraculously found as cops delivering the good news to his family allegedly uncover secret drug lab at the home and arrest the father

The father of a boy who spent the night in freezing cold weather after going missing has been arrested after police allegedly discovered a drug lab in his home. Christopher Wilson, 11, was found safe and well on Thursday morning after he vanished Wednesday afternoon in Sydney's Hills District and spent a night in icy 4C temperatures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Neighbours blockade their street with wheelie bins to stop hospital workers from parking outside their homes

Furious neighbours have blockaded their street with wheelie bins in a protest to stop hospital workers and patients from parking outside their homes. Residents living on Alderton Road in Sherwood, Nottingham, have taken matters into their own hands by putting green bins in the road to stop motorists from parking on either side of the road, on yellow lines and across driveways.
ADVOCACY
TheDailyBeast

Cops Arrest Baby’s Dad in Killing of NYC Mom Pushing Stroller

Police have arrested a man for the killing of a young mom who was shot in the head while walking her 3-month-old baby in a stroller in New York City this week. A senior law enforcement official confirmed the arrest to The Daily Beast, identifying the suspect as the baby’s father. Police have not officially released the name of the man, who was apprehended by United States Marshals and the New York Police Department Fugitive Task Force.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

MH17 crash: Passengers were unlawfully killed, coroner concludes

Five British citizens were unlawfully killed when Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 was shot down in eastern Ukraine, a coroner has concluded. A joint inquest into the deaths of five of the 298 on board has been held in England, where their bodies were repatriated to. The court heard evidence that...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Portsmouth drug-dealing teacher caught with cocaine banned

A drug-dealing teacher who was caught with cocaine has been banned from the profession. David Thorn was a maths teacher at the Portsmouth Academy when he was arrested by Hampshire Constabulary with the Class A drug in April 2019. Thorn, 30, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply. He was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

German farming exchange student, 16, is killed alongside 'hugely experienced' helicopter pilot, 66, after his chopper plunged into a field on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales

Tributes have flooded in for the man and teenager who died after a helicopter crashed into a field on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales. Ian MacDonald, 66, tried to land his 2016 Guimbal Cabri G2 near his home when the tragedy occurred, killing him and his passenger, a 16-year-old German national named locally today as Admarsu.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Birmingham hospital faces criminal probe after death of vulnerable man

A hospital and one of its managers are facing a criminal investigation into the death of a vulnerable man who absconded by climbing a fence. An inquest concluded failings amounting to neglect contributed to the death of Matthew Caseby in 2020, after he fled from Birmingham's Priory Hospital Woodbourne and was hit by a train.
HEALTH
BBC

Kaylea Titford: Parents deny allowing death of obese daughter

Two parents have denied allowing their teenage daughter to die by letting her become morbidly obese. Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. Alan Titford, 44, and Sarah Jane Lloyd-Jones, 39, both from Newtown, Powys, are charged with manslaughter and causing or allowing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Juror traumatised by murder trial evidence

A juror says she was so traumatised by evidence at a child's murder trial she suffered recurrent nightmares and was signed off work for more than a month. Five-year-old Logan Mwangi's mother, stepfather and a 14-year-old boy were given long sentences for his murder. The trial was paused several times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Theresa Jordan: Family's tribute after woman's body found

The family of a woman who was found dead in Leeds has paid tribute to a "beloved daughter, mother and sister". Theresa Jordan's body was discovered in bushes next to the boundary wall of the Asda store in Kimberley Road, Harehills, on 23 June. Her death was being treated as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Suffolk Police Sergeant, 51, hit with restraining order against fellow-officer wife who felt ‘harassed’ by his visits to former matrimonial home

A police sergeant has been handed a retraining order banning him from the home he once shared with his fellow-officer wife. Robert Ferguson, an officer with Suffolk Constabulary, claimed that he continued to visit the matrimonial home in Cattsfield, Stutton, Ipswich because he still paid part of the mortgage and felt he was entitled to enter the property, despite splitting from his partner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bournemouth and Poole raids: Modern slavery and rape arrests

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of offences including modern slavery, money laundering and rape after raids in two seaside towns. More than 100 officers stormed 10 addresses in Bournemouth and Poole on Wednesday following local "intelligence". The Dorset force said it was able to safeguard nine vulnerable people...
PUBLIC SAFETY

