Utah State

Widespread thunderstorms with increasing flash flood potential

By Alana Brophy
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We’re looking at above-average daytime highs on Wednesday although slightly cooler than yesterday, with upper 80s and low to mid 90s along the Wasatch Front, a range of 80s and 90s in Central Utah, and a high of 102 in St. George. Gusty winds are expected, especially linked to the thunderstorms that will be more widespread today.

Monsoonal moisture will continue to funnel into the state on Wednesday as the weak cold front stalls in northern Utah. This stalled front should keep NW Utah quieter with some drier conditions, but the potential for storms south of the front exists. We will tap into this deeper moisture in these areas and this will lead to better coverage of showers and thunderstorms becoming more scattered across the state.

In southern Utah, deeper moisture will lead to a marginal risk for excessive rainfall in parts of southwestern Utah and an increased risk for flash flooding at national parks, so keep that in mind if you have any hikes planned, especially in slot canyons. Flash flood potential for normally dry washes and slot canyons increases as a result, especially for Capitol Reef and the Grand Staircase.

Thursday will look very similar to what we get on Wednesday, with the highest amount of moisture available before it starts to dry out Friday. Lingering storms on Thursday could pack a punch and remain slow-moving, so this means they could put down heavy rain over a small area pretty quickly. Luckily through the day, moisture will begin shifting to the east so by the second half of the day, most shower and storm activity will be east of I-15 as we stay breezy with above-average daytime highs.

Drier air will begin to work in from Friday into the July 4 weekend. This will result in temperatures increasing a bit across the board with any wet weather mainly being confined down in southeastern Utah. There’s a chance we could see another surge of moisture by late weekend into next week, but as of right now, weather models don’t align. This means we’ll keep a close eye on changes as storm potential evolves.

At this time, there is confidence that winds will be increasing during the holiday weekend, and that brings some danger, especially with the chance of fireworks being used in parts of the state.

Bottom line? Scattered thunderstorm potential with cloudy conditions will cover much of the state. Flash flood concerns remain, especially in SE Utah.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!

ABC4

Your Utah weather for Fourth of July weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Independence Day weekend, Utah! The Fourth of July is almost here, and we get a Utah weather pattern change as we kick off July. The last week of June brought thunderstorms thanks to another surge of monsoon moisture but now, drier air will begin to work into the state. This […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Critical fire risk for 4th of July weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fire danger will spike for parts of the state for Independence Day weekend! A Red Flag Warning has been posted for everyone along and west of I-15 starting Saturday at noon through Monday (July 4th) night at 10 pm. This warning includes all the Wasatch Front, West Desert, and the Southwest […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

What causes Utah’s inversion?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – “What’s that weird haze covering the mountains?” It’s a question many long-time Utahns may hear often and roll their eyes at. But Utahns are all too familiar with that thick, pesky cloud known as “inversion.” Inversion, as defined by the National Weather Service, is a layer in the atmosphere in […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Flood watch in effect for parts of southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – At noon, a Flood Watch went into effect for parts of south-central and southeastern Utah. This watch will be in effect until 10 p.m. which means that thunderstorms within the watch today with heavy rain may result in flash flooding, especially in slot canyons, normally dry washes, and slick […]
UTAH STATE
State
Utah State
ABC4

More storms with flash flood potential today

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We’re looking at above-average daytime highs today, although slightly cooler than yesterday, with the upper 80s and low to mid-90s along the Wasatch Front, a range of 80s and 90s in Central Utah, and a high of 101 in St. George. Gusty winds are expected, especially […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Isolated storms possible ahead of holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have a day of isolated storms as we close out the work week ahead of the Fourth of July. Some of these lingering storms could pack a punch and be slow-moving, so this means they could drop heavy rain over a small area quickly. Luckily throughout […]
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Red Flag Warning issued for western Utah on Independence Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Utah's severe drought conditions are pairing with a weekend of high winds to create the extreme fire weather conditions. Residents will be celebrating Independence Day as the nearly all areas west of I-15 are under a red flag warning. National Weather Service issued...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Thunderstorms linger on Thursday ahead of holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We’re looking at above average daytime highs on Thursday, although slightly cooler than yesterday with upper 80s and low to mid 90s along the Wasatch Front, a range of 80s and 90s in Central Utah, and a high of 101 in St. George. Gusty winds are expected, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

‘Barapolooza’: DABS establishes 8 new bars in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Dubbed “barapolooza” by a Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services (DABS) representative, the June 28 DABS commission meeting established eight new bars in the state of Utah. With full bar licenses, these businesses now have the ability to sell, store, serve, and host the consumption of alcohol.  Prior to the delegation of […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Bear Lake’s enormous economic impact on Utah

RICH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Thousands of Utahans will head up to Bear Lake this weekend to celebrate Independence Day.  As waves of people flood the small communities surrounding the lake, they will spend millions of dollars. A survey by the Bear River Association of Governments looks at how much visitors spent last year. The […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

As July 4th approaches, how dire is Utah’s wildfire risk?

UTAH (ABC4) – It’s wildfire season once again in Utah, and the wildfire dangers remain elevated, just as they have in previous years. The Utah Division of Water Resources says the majority of the state is currently experiencing unprecedented drought. Currently, 99.8% of Utah experiencing “severe” or “extreme” drought conditions and 5.71% of Utah is […]
UTAH STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC4

Firefighters preparing for a busy holiday weekend

OGDEN, UT (ABC4) – Starting tomorrow Utahns can begin lighting off fireworks to celebrate Independence Day. Last summer, many cities across northern Utah banned all fireworks due to the drought. That’s not the case this year after a wet spring helped lower the fire risk. Nonetheless, firefighters are still preparing for a busy weekend.     For […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Millions of Americans traveling for holiday weekend

Utah (ABC4) – If you’re planning to head out of town to celebrate 4th of July, you’re not alone.  According to AAA 48 million Americans are expected to hit the road or catch a flight this fourth of July, one of the busiest travel weekends in two decades.  Experts say July 1 is the busiest […]
UTAH STATE
OutThere Colorado

Creek rises 10 feet during flooding, destroying road in Colorado

It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
COLORADO STATE
ABC4

What makes Bear Lake so blue?

UTAH (ABC4) – If you’re not familiar with Bear Lake nestled between northern Utah and Idaho, it certainly is a rare sight. While most lakes in the United States look relatively the same, Bear Lake looks like something straight out of a tropical vacation. Known for its striking turquoise blue water, the popular recreation destination […]
LIFESTYLE
KSLTV

State confirms rabies found in three Utah bats

SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah confirmed on Thursday three cases of rabies so far this summer. The cases were found in bats in Salt Lake County, Weber County, and Washington County. Charla Haley from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services said, “The location really...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

