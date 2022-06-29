ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Jays feast on exposed BoSox to walk off

By Andrew Mearns
Pinstripe Alley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m always scared of trap series. I’m not sure what it is, but I partially blame it on the 2005 Yankees (one of my favorite teams in high school), inexplicably going 8-11 against a terrible Devil Rays team that lost 95 games. So even though there was little reason to seriously...

NBC Sports

Report: Andrew Benintendi drawing trade interest from AL East rival

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are duking it out for second place in the American League East, and they might be competing on the trade market, as well. Toronto is "among the teams with interest" in Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

New York 3 trade pieces Cashman can use at the deadline

The New York Yankees are going to be active at the trade deadline in a few weeks. With World Series aspirations and a few cautionary situations bubbling before the All-Star break, general manager Brian Cashman has an opportunity to improve his team even further, despite having a luxurious 13-game lead in the AL East.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Manfred reveals when robot umpires will go into effect in MLB

MLB has been making efforts to improve the game, and they are working on one significant tactic to improve things. In a feature story written by ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. published Wednesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred covered a plethora of issues, including pace of play and umpiring. Manfred also shared when he expects the league to introduce the automated ball-strike zone system, more commonly referred to as robot umpires.
MLB
FOX Sports

Max Scherzer takes generosity to the max with Double-A teammates

Max Scherzer has worn a few different hats in his esteemed, Hall of Fame-worthy career. Since making his debut with Arizona in 2009, he has been a D-Back, a Tiger, a National, a Dodger and now a Met. Before that, he was a Missouri Tiger, a Fort Worth Cat and a Toledo Mud Hen.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees rained out in Cleveland, doubleheader scheduled tomorrow

The Guardians announced that tonight’s game has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, July 2nd. Tickets dated for the game originally scheduled for today —Friday, July 1st — will be valid only for Game 1 of tomorrow’s doubleheader scheduled for 12:10 P.M. EDT, or may be exchanged for a later contest. Tickets for the originally scheduled game tomorrow will only be valid for Game 2 of the doubleheader scheduled for 6:10 P.M. EDT.
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees reportedly exploring market for outfield upgrades

The Yankees have been baseball’s best team by a wide margin — their .727 winning percentage trounces the Astros’ second-ranked .640 mark — but they’ll naturally still be on the hunt for improvements as the Aug. 2 trade deadline draws nearer. To that end, general manager Brian Cashman and his staff have already begun to survey the outfield market, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/30/22

New York Times | Gary Phillips: Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you likely know that the Yankees have one of the very best pitching staffs in the entire league. As of Wednesday evening, Yankees pitchers have the best collective ERA (2.93), FIP (3.36), and fWAR (11.9), and find themselves near the top of the league in a whole host of other categories. This success is due, in part, to the exceptional innings that Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, and Jameson Taillon have thrown. Of course Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery have been excellent as well, but one thing connects the first three names I listed off: they’re all probably on a fairly strict innings limit. Severino and Taillon are both returning from injuries (especially Sevy), and Cortes has never thrown more than 93 innings in a single season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Just how great has the Yankees pitching staff been?

As we start closing in on the All-Star Game, it has become apparent that the Yankees pitching staff is putting up the type of numbers that are historic. It is not hyperbole to say that the Yankees have put up the best pitching numbers in all of baseball. Anyone that has watched a Yankees game, even the lackluster performances, has seen a pitching staff that always manages to keep games close. This begs the question — just how much better is the Yankees pitching staff than the rest of baseball, and how does this team’s pitching compare to the historically great Yankees teams like the 2009 and 1998 World Champions?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Assessing the Yankees’ trade deadline needs

We’re entering trade rumors season in full effect, with daily reports of just who the Yankees might be interested in a month before the August 2nd deadline. The Yankees sport the best record in baseball, albeit with a roster that is often a little top-heavy, rather than the endless depth we’ve seen from other superteams like the Dodgers in this era. Brian Cashman has never been shy about adding at the deadline, and I think his approach to this season largely revolves around three questions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Contextualizing 5 Games with the Astros

So the Yankees have two wins and three losses vs. the Astros this year - so far. What, practically speaking, does that mean?. To answer this question, let's consider all of the things that might be affecting how we think of games vs. the Astros:. 1) The Astros beat the...
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees June Approval Poll: Brian Cashman

June has finally passed into July, and soon after will come the end of the first half. The Yankees are cruising with a 56-21 record, a remarkable .727 pace that you’d be hard-pressed to find any Yankees fan expected on Opening Day (or even a month into the season for that matter).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Justin Verlander's Performance Wednesday

On Wednesday afternoon, the Houston Astros took down the New York Mets by a final score of 2-0. On the hill for the Astros this afternoon was Justin Verlander, who has seemingly turned back the clock this season. He became the first pitcher to 10 wins this season with an absolutely dominant performance today.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to benches clearing in Red Sox-Blue Jays game

Just three days after two division rivals got into a full-fledged brawl, two others nearly followed down the same path in Wednesday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays. Boston’s Nick Pivetta hit Toronto’s Alejandro Kirk with a pitch in the bottom of the third inning....
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/2/22

The Yankees made the most out of their rainout experience, having some fun on the field with some of the staff. Let’s hope that they got a good night’s rest in though, because they’ll be playing at least 18 innings of baseball today to make up for it. The Guardians have been a surprisingly good team and are in contention for the AL Central, so taking two would be a tall order to fill, but we’ll see if the Yankees are up to the task.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pinstripe Alley

MY WEEK WITH SOMERSET

With the school year over and not much coaching work to do before August, I found myself looking to and able to get away for a bit just to relax in the stands somewhere, and Somerset got the nod. But notice that the title above is "my week WITH Somerset" not "my week IN Somerset." That’s because I decided to watch three games in Somerset and then three on the road in Reading. I felt that would be more fun, but also give me a better sense of the players. For orientation, since this is long, the first sections are more about the games, followed at the end by some impressions of some of the individual players.
SOMERSET, MA

