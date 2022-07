CHICAGO -- At least 13 people have been shot, two fatally, in weekend shootings across the city, Chicago police said. A man was shot to death early Saturday in South Chicago on the Far South Side. The man, 30, was in the 9000 block of South Escanaba Avenue about 12:20 a.m. when he was shot in the head, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, officials said. No one was in custody.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO