MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Select ramps on U.S. 30 in Marshall County will be closed off starting on Wednesday. The north and southbound ramps will be closed at U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 through Friday,. A previous construction project has already taken U.S. 30 down to one lane, so traffic...

MARSHALL COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO