Woman wakes up to stranger attacking her

AVON, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Avon Police Department is investigating after a woman says a man broke into her apartment while she was sleeping and attacked her.

Police said it happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Eaglebend Apartment Complex at 10 Stonebridge Dr.

The woman was alone in her apartment and was sleeping when she woke up to a man physically striking her. Police said she bravely fought him off and he ran out of her apartment.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Avon police officers and detectives responded to the area to search for the suspect, but he was not located.

The suspect is described as:

5 feet 11 inches tall

Medium build

Wearing a black jacket or sweater, black gloves, and gray pants

He was wearing a dark face covering

“We remind our community that it is always a good safety practice to lock your vehicle and lock the doors to your residence. This type of event does not happen frequently, but they do occur,” police said.

Police asked that if you saw anyone matching the description or someone acting suspiciously in the Eaglebend Apartments area between 8:00 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. Tuesday morning, please contact the Avon Police Department at 970-479-2201.

