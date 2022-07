The Los Angeles Lakers may be trying to reverse a recent goof-up. Matt Moore of The Action Network reports Wednesday that the Lakers have circled back to targeting a trade for Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield. The Lakers were on the verge of landing Hield, then with the Sacramento Kings, last summer. But they had a last-minute change of heart and redirected the assets that would have been used to acquire Hield to trade for former MVP Russell Westbrook instead.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO