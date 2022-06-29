ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

Chester School District Must Pay $450,000 to Crozer Health Parent Company

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JbpNL_0gPWhIL500
Image via iStock.com

Prospect Medical Holdings, parent company of Crozer Health, will receive $450,000 in a settlement agreement with the Chester Upland School District over a 2018 property tax dispute, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY.

Prospect filed a petition with the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas arguing that several of its properties were incorrectly assessed.

Prospect successfully reduced the value of the properties and sought to recoup its tax money.

The district, under receivership because it is financially distressed, filed for relief with the court, asking that the payments to Prospect be delayed, suggesting a 10-year repayment plan.

Prospect is also in a legal dispute with the city of Chester over money it believes the city owes it.

 “The $450,000 the Chester Upland School District had to pay, the $34,000 the city of Chester is going to have to pay to Prospect-Crozer is money that is coming straight from the residents of the city of Chester who cannot afford it — and it’s not helpful in the slightest,” said Vijay Kapoor, chief of staff to Michael Doweary, the state-appointed receiver who is working to keep Chester from bankruptcy.

Read more at WHYY about Crozer Health’s receiving $450,000 from financially distressed Chester Upland schools.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Three Railroad Workers to Pay Over $75,000 to Resolve Allegations of False Unemployment Benefits Claims

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that three area railroad workers have agreed to pay over $75,000, collectively, to resolve claims of unemployment benefits fraud under the False Claims Act. In three civil actions filed this week, the government alleges that Shohana Culberson, of Philadelphia, PA; Keith Abele, of Levittown, PA; and James T. Billups, of Newark, DE; applied for and received unemployment benefits from the United States Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) when they were, in fact, gainfully employed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Longtime Chester County Educator Finds Success with Daycare Franchise

Jody Thompson, founder of Ducklings Early Learning Center.Image via Elysium Marketing Group. Jody Thompson, the founder of Ducklings Early Learning Center, continues her legacy by expanding on her educational childcare franchise one school at a time. For more than 25 years, Ducklings has been a leader in early education in Chester County and throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester, PA
Business
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
Delaware County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Chester, PA
DELCO.Today

Grant Aids Planned Community College Campus at Prendergast Property

An artist rendering of an addition to the proposed campus at the former Archbishop Prendergast High School.Image via DCCC. A $750,000 state grant has been earmarked for the transformation of the former Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School property in Drexel Hill into new facilities for a Delaware County Community College southeast campus, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

With $450k consulting contract, Philadelphia’s new school superintendent crushes hopes for change | Opinion

Lisa Haver is a retired Philadelphia teacher and co-founder of the Alliance for Philadelphia Public Schools, @APPSphilly. After years of pain and frustration that included the closing of neighborhood schools, privatization driven by standardized tests, crumbling infrastructure, and more than one debacle, the people of Philadelphia were psyched for new leadership in the school district.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Cooper
MyChesCo

I-95 Single, Double Lane Closures at Night Next Week in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Single and double lane closures are scheduled at night next week on Interstate 95 in Delaware County between the U.S. 322/Commodore Barry Bridge (Exit 4) and Route 420 (Exit 9A/9B) interchanges for various construction activities under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 330 West 10th Avenue | Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 330 West 10th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this meticulously maintained and well-updated Conshohocken Twin on one of the most desirable blocks in Conshohocken! The home was just freshly painted throughout. A nice sunroom greets you as you enter and gives way to the living area. The open floor plan flows right into the formal dining area. The kitchen has been nicely updated and features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The upstairs features new carpeting, a spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space, 2 other bedrooms, and an updated full hallway bathroom. The backyard is perfect for grilling out or just relaxing in the evening! The rear of the home also features alley access to off-street parking! The home is within walking distance of Sutcliffe Park. Close to all of the restaurants, shopping, and nightlife that Conshohocken has to offer. Easy access to 276, 476, and 76.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Chester School District#Prospect Crozer#Crozer Health#Chester Upland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy